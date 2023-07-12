Dallas Cowboys hire the Pittsburgh Steelers “Strategic Football Analyst”

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new front office with Omar Khan at the helm as the team’s General Manager (GM), but they are seeing one member of their analytics department leave.

According to Seth Walder, and Jori Epstein, the Dallas Cowboys are hiring William Britt, who was the Steelers “Strategic Football Analyst”.

Source confirms the Cowboys are hiring William Britt from the Steelers as a Strategic Football Analyst, as @JoriEpstein first reported. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) July 11, 2023

What does at “Strategic Football Analyst” do?

That’s a great question, but it is worth reminding fans how team’s front offices typically have a cyclical nature. Sometimes people leave for reasons outside of football. Reasons like being closer to their hometown, or maybe they feel they have more odds at advancing in their new role with a new team.

It literally could be anything.

Think about the Steelers front office and Andy Weidl deciding to leave the Philadelphia Eagles to take a similar role with the Steelers. While Weidl’s overall role might be greater in Pittsburgh, he’s also a western Pennsylvania native who likely wanted to get closer to home.

Nonetheless, the Steelers analytics department now has one less person. Will it equate in less wins than before? We’ll likely never know.