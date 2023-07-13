Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Steelers Retro Show Replay: Bettis plows over the Bears in the snow

With The Steel City Insider out on hiatus, we go back in time with a Retro Show replay to a time when a struggling Steelers team got it together in a driving snowstorm to set their course for another Super Bowl championship.

The Curtain Call: 60-Days Until Boswell Kicks Off The 2023 Season

On this episode of the “Curtain Call” join Triple Triple OG Shannon White with Big-G and Tateboyfresh from the “Homies Podcast” as they talk about the WR Room, Minkah #1 and the latest on the Highsmith and Peezy Jr. contract situations. All this on the Wednesday night “Curtain Call”.

News and Notes

Wide Receivers

Minkah Magic

Contracts

The Steelers Stat Geek: What amount of production equates to wins?

At what point does the offensive production, whether on the ground or through the air, tip the scales to where it ends in a Steelers victory? Can the same be done wit the defense? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Listen as Dave pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Finding the magic offensive numbers that lead to a win

Looking at what the defense can do to ensure victory

and more geeky numbers!

