Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: The 100th Episode!

This week, the grooming of Kenny reveals one of the most exciting stats of his rookie year. Canada Haters have some new ammunition in their arsenal, but maybe they’ve exposed the biggest weakness in their armor. We’ll tell you why the very first Steelers insiders buried the lead on Day 1. Plus, TJ gets the Wheaties box, Cam sees Sheeran and some special birthday wishes. Hosted by Kyle Chrise & Greg Benevent

Grooming Kenny

Blame Canada

Playoffs in July

1933 Steelers Insiders

100th Episode Anniversary

T.J. Wheaties Box

Cam sees Ed Sheeran

Much, Much More

The Steelers Preview: Let the ramp up to camp begin

The Steelers’ Road to the Super Bowl will start when training camp commences in a few weeks. Let’s put the final touches on the packing list for Latrobe. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts with Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis.

News of the Week

Let’s get it started!

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride, Friday: What does a healthy Larry Ogunjobi bring to the Steelers?

Mike Tomlin has said the Steelers fan base hasn’t seen the best of Larry Ogunjobi. But what does that even look like? Jeff Hartman talks about this, as well as the All Betz Are Off segment and a Hart to Heart, on the latest episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

News and Notes

The benefits of Larry O

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

