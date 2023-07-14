Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 26

Well Steelers fans, this is it. This will be the last article published with the current staff at Behind The Steel Curtain as tomorrow we are almost all moving on the The Steel Curtain Network. We had many more “goodbye” articles planned and written only to be told by SB Nation we were no longer permitted to do so (hence why the content was a little light the last two days). But tonight, it’s your turn to reminisce about BTSC as it heads into a new chapter.

This week both Jeff and Dave will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

1. When did you first discover Behind The Steel Curtain? How long did you “lurk” before jumping in to participate in the comments?

2. What is your most memorable moment at BTSC? It can be a Steelers moment, an interaction with another community member, or a combination of both.

3. What’s the best article you remember reading at BTSC? Was it an individual article or a series you liked the most?

4. What was the lowest point with the Steelers you remember in your time at BTSC? How did the community react?

5. Those who have been around BTSC the longest know the amount of change they’ve seen during that time. What was the WORST feature on the site which made you want to leave and never come back? To avoid the low-hanging fruit, leave CORAL out of this one...

6. This is a community, no matter what anyone says. What is your favorite part of BTSC and being a part of the community?

Thanks for everything Steelers’ fans!