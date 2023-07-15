Saturday Night Open Thread - the song remains the same!

I write this with a twinge of nostalgia running through my mind and heart.

First, I want to welcome Kate to our little world called BTSC! Second, I want to wish the outgoing cast all the best. However, the show must go on!

I first started lurking at BTSC well over a decade ago. I believe that finally took the plunge and made my first comment prior to the DeCastro draft… I have grown to be very fond of this community and have found some real ‘internet’ friends. I have felt pain for friends in harm's way and have truly said prayers for some at night. And no, I consider myself a really religious person but I did grow up saying prayers and going to church. While I don’t go to church very often I still find comfort in expressing my gratitude for a wonderful life and wishing good things for special people in my life.

I owe the success of my first trip to Pittsburgh, which became a yearly tradition, to those that responded to my fan post asking for tips on our trip. I got my 15 minutes of fame by starting SNOT as a fan post during Covid.

Special people are what this community is made of. I truly don’t come here JUST for the articles and have fought that fight with a few in these spaces. I do 100% come for the comments, perspective, insight, and fellowship.

I am happy to write tonight in the hopes that the community that we have built continues.

#prayersforTSF

#CHISAPrules

On to the questions…