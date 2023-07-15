 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Night Open Thread - the song remains the same!

Come and join this merry band of Steelers’ faithful for some lively debate about our Steelers, good food, music, and the merits of the odd cold beverage.

By steel canuck
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan during the NFL combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I write this with a twinge of nostalgia running through my mind and heart.

First, I want to welcome Kate to our little world called BTSC! Second, I want to wish the outgoing cast all the best. However, the show must go on!

I first started lurking at BTSC well over a decade ago. I believe that finally took the plunge and made my first comment prior to the DeCastro draft… I have grown to be very fond of this community and have found some real ‘internet’ friends. I have felt pain for friends in harm's way and have truly said prayers for some at night. And no, I consider myself a really religious person but I did grow up saying prayers and going to church. While I don’t go to church very often I still find comfort in expressing my gratitude for a wonderful life and wishing good things for special people in my life.

I owe the success of my first trip to Pittsburgh, which became a yearly tradition, to those that responded to my fan post asking for tips on our trip. I got my 15 minutes of fame by starting SNOT as a fan post during Covid.

Special people are what this community is made of. I truly don’t come here JUST for the articles and have fought that fight with a few in these spaces. I do 100% come for the comments, perspective, insight, and fellowship.

I am happy to write tonight in the hopes that the community that we have built continues.

#prayersforTSF

#CHISAPrules

On to the questions…

  1. As we welcome Kate, what constructive criticism can you offer her and her team, in terms of changes you would like to see? And to be clear, I am the one asking, not Kate…
  2. For those of you that have been to see a game live in Pittsburgh, what change would you like to make to the stadium?
  3. Go ahead and be Omar for a night, what one change are you making? (No, you cannot fire M. Canada)
  4. The boss has convinced me to hold a garage sale next weekend. Any advice? Overall thoughts on garage sales are welcomed as well.
  5. Making a new kebab recipe tonight. Hit us up with your best kebab recipe or example. Sides and such are welcome as well!

