Sunday Open Thread: Kenny Pickett expectations, non-Steeler Mount Rushmore and more for July 17

Wow!

That’s all I’ve got.....and yet that doesn’t seem enough, after everything that has taken place in the last several days at our favorite gathering place. To be honest I’m still not sure if we are nearing an end of an era with BTSC, because it surely sounds like it after a former editor gave us some insight as to what took place. Who knows?

This is no disrespect to the former crew or the the present but we need to talk about what brought us here to BTSC in the first place and that’s football, life, music and food. Let’s move on, and wish all parties involved in this quagmire much success!

.....and a top of the morning to you all! And being this is somewhat new. I will turn this into a Sunday 7 and add a mix of questions.

1 - We all know that the offense has to carry its weight if this team is going to experience any sort of success. What would be “reasonable expectations” (sorry, I keep using that because it resonated with me) for Kenny Pickett in 2023?

2 - I know this bunch of malcontents loves them some food! So, if you could sit down and have lunch....let’s make it dinner, to be somewhat formal, what 4 people would you have at your table?

3 - In the past we have had a Steeler-related Mount Rushmore discussion, and believe me when I say it is a difficult task to put only 4 former Steelers on that list. Give me your list for a non-Steeler Mount Rushmore.

4 - If you were a professional athlete or just lucked into a ton of cash, what would be your vehicle of choice?

5 - I’m gonna suck up to Kate a bit here after she mentioned Benny Snail would be her next Fantasy Football team name. Put on your creativity hat and give me your best Steeler-themed team name. Who is the first Steeler selected if you were in a league?

6 - The crew on the open threads often share their beverage of choice. If you were to have a mixed drink, what would it be? Share the ingredients.

7 - Outside of commenting on the Sunday articles, how do you prefer to spend your Sunday?

Have an outstanding day, and GO STEELERS!