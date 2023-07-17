Minkah Fitzpatrick is not the top-rated safety in Madden 24 for some reason

The player ratings for the newest version of the EA Sports Madden franchise are being released all week, and on Monday, they started the cavalcade with the safety ratings. Right off the bat, fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have justifiable beef with the ratings.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the second-rated safety in this year’s game, two full points behind Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James.

While minor, it’s definitely a slight for Fitzpatrick, who finished pretty far ahead of James in last year’s All-Pro voting among members of the Associated Press. A three-time All-Pro, Fitzpatrick had 45 votes for the team compared to James and his 13. Fitzpatrick had more interceptions, passes defended, and tackles than James in 2022.

At least Madden improved on Fitzpatrick’s number from last year. In July 2022, they rated him an 89 and had him 11th on the list of safeties. (Seriously. After being a two-time All-Pro.)

After receivers and safeties on Monday, edge rushers and defensive linemen numbers are released on Tuesday followed by running backs and offensive linemen on Wednesday. Cornerbacks and tight ends follow on Thursday before quarterback and linebackers headline Friday’s release with punters, kickers, and fullbacks bringing up the rear later in the day.