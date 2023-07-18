Help Wanted, Steelers Nation! Behind The Steel Curtain is growing.

Hey, you! Yes, you!

Do you love the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Do you love the Behind The Steel Curtain community and want to contribute?

Yes? Perfect, because we’re entering a new era and are looking to find the next group of writers to take the site by storm.

Consider this your opportunity for a new experience writing for an audience former Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell recently dubbed “the best damn fans on the planet.”

Ideal candidates will:

Have a passion for the Pittsburgh Steelers and a familiarity with Behind The Steel Curtain.

Have writing experience — Experience covering the NFL and/or Steelers, in particular, is a plus!

Be comfortable working remotely, with access to the tools you’ll need to fulfill your duties, including access to a computer and internet

This is a fully remote, part-time contract position with a monthly stipend.

Still reading? Cool. If this sounds like a good fit, here’s what we’ll need from you:

A cover letter. Tell us about yourself, your background, and why you’d be a great fit to contribute to Behind The Steel Curtain. We want to hear what made you fall in love with the Pittsburgh Steelers or the community here with Behind The Steel Curtain.

Tell us about yourself, your background, and why you’d be a great fit to contribute to Behind The Steel Curtain. We want to hear what made you fall in love with the Pittsburgh Steelers or the community here with Behind The Steel Curtain. Do you have any writing samples? A previous by-line? A fan post? Send it over! If not, write us a sample! Let’s see what you’ve got.

If not, write us a sample! Let’s see what you’ve got. Let me know what kind of content you’d like to contribute and how often! Do you like quick news hits on the daily, crowning yourself a king or queen of volume? Or, maybe you’re on the film room grind and love a good weekly Film Study sesh and are looking to share your insights with our readers. If you had free reign, how would you spend your time covering the Steelers for Behind The Steel Curtain, and in what capacity?

All interested parties can send that information to Matt Warren, SB Nation’s Associate Director (NFL) at matthew.warren@voxmedia.com with “BTSC Opportunity” in the subject line.

Not interested in writing but want to pitch an idea you’d like to see featured on Behind the Steel Curtain in the future? Drop it in the comments!