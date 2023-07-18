So DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Titans. Now what?

Side Note: In one of the recent Fan Posts, some members wanted league-wide news added into the Behind The Steel Curtain weekly mash-up. If this is something you would like to see let it be known in the comments. Not sure how things will work out, but for now I am doing my part to help the new editor.

The Tennessee Titans have signed veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year 26 Million dollar deal, but with incentives, it could reach $32 million. Listening to the fine folks at Sirius XM, it sure sounded like it was an all-but-done deal with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

What We Know

31 years old with a 10-year career

Hopkins is/was a very talented WR, posting 853 receptions, 11,298 yards and 71 TDS

Only played 19 games over the last two years — hamstring, MCL, and suspension

Hopkins is undeniably the best receiver on that roster (Trelon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Phillips)

Questions