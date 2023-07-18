So DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Titans. Now what?

Side Note: In one of the recent Fan Posts, some members wanted league-wide news added into the Behind The Steel Curtain weekly mash-up. If this is something you would like to see let it be known in the comments. Not sure how things will work out, but for now I am doing my part to help the new editor.
The Tennessee Titans have signed veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year 26 Million dollar deal, but with incentives, it could reach $32 million. Listening to the fine folks at Sirius XM, it sure sounded like it was an all-but-done deal with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
What We Know
- 31 years old with a 10-year career
- Hopkins is/was a very talented WR, posting 853 receptions, 11,298 yards and 71 TDS
- Only played 19 games over the last two years — hamstring, MCL, and suspension
- Hopkins is undeniably the best receiver on that roster (Trelon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Phillips)
Questions
- What does he have left in the tank? There is no denying that Hopkins has game, but how much does he have left and will the time missed in the past 2 seasons cause the receiver to lose a step.
- In a somewhat weak AFC South does this signing turn the tide in that division? In my humble opinion, Jacksonville is the team to beat.
- Does the signing matter because, you know, Ryan Tannehill? Sorry about that Ryan, but you haven’t exactly been able to get Tennessee over that hump. Titans have selected quarterbacks in back-to-back drafts, maybe the writings on the wall.
