Steelers have four players in ESPN’s top-10 position rankings ahead of 2023 NFL season

ESPN’s annual NFL positional ranking series is officially a wrap for 2023! They closed out their annual series with the wide receiver position on Tuesday, where Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson unsurprisingly took the cake.

This year, the Steelers had four players ranked top-10 in their respective positions, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (No. 1), edge rusher T.J. Watt (No. 4), defensive tackle Cam Heyward (No. 9), and tight end Pat Freiermuth (No. 9). Pittsburgh fans might be wondering — where are the rest of the Steelers?

Perhaps the most egregious ranking here is Watt at No. 4, ranked behind edge rushers Nick Bosa (49ers), Myles Garrett (Browns), and Micah Parsons (Cowboys), respectively. Over the last three seasons, Watt’s led the NFL with 52 tackles for loss, ranking second behind only Myles Garrett with 43.0 sacks, and tied for the sixth-most forced fumbles. In fact, he’s the only player in the league who’s notched more than 15 sacks to also register more than two interceptions in that span.

Here’s a look at the voting breakdown for each position, including which players received votes but didn’t rank and positions where the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t receive a single vote.

Steelers players ranked top 10 at their position

No. 1 ranked S: Minkah Fitzpatrick

No. 4 ranked edge rusher: T.J. Watt

No. 9 ranked DT: Cam Heyward

No. 9 ranked TE: Pat Freiermuth

Steelers who received top-10 votes, but didn’t rank

RB Najee Harris

Positions where Steelers missed a vote

Off-the-ball linebackers

Cornerback

Offensive tackle

Interior offensive line (center, guard)

Quarterback

Wide receiver

What ranking (or missed ranking) is most egregious? Join our community and let us know!