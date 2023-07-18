 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When do Steelers rookies report to training camp?

Tuesday marked the first day NFL rookies were required to report to training camp. Here’s a look at the schedule for the Steelers.

By kate.magdziuk
An NFL football sits on the practice field during the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp on July 29, 2011 at St Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

It’s officially #TrainingCampSZN!

... well, for some NFL teams, it is! Nine teams kicked off their annual sessions Tuesday, July 18 with manual rookie reports, including Steelers' AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens. Other teams reporting Tuesday include the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Training Camp starts on Wednesday, July 26, when both rookies and veterans report. They’ll reconvene at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA once again for their 56th season. Since the team’s first camp session at St. Vincent College back in 1966, there have just been two instances that Steelers training camp has taken place elsewhere (2020, 2021), when it was held instead at Heinz Field during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steelers Training Camp practices will open to the public starting Thursday, July 27 beginning most days at 1:55 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the complete Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp schedule for the 2023 season. All times listed are ET.

Steelers Training Camp schedule 2023

Date Start time Location

Thursday, July 27 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College
Friday, July 28 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College
Saturday, July 29 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College
Sunday, July 30 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College
Monday, July 31 Off day N/A
Tuesday, August 1 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College
Wednesday, August 2 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College
Thursday, August 3 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College
Friday, August 4 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium
Saturday, August 5 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College
Sunday, August 6 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College
Monday, August 7 Off day N/A
Tuesday, August 8 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College
Wednesday, August 9 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College
Thursday, August 10 Off day N/A
Friday, August 11 7 p.m. Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay, FL)
Saturday, August 12 Off day N/A
Sunday, August 13 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College
Monday, August 14 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College
Tuesday, August 15 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College
Wednesday, August 16 10:30 a.m. St. Vincent College

