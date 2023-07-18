When do Steelers rookies report to training camp?

It’s officially #TrainingCampSZN!

... well, for some NFL teams, it is! Nine teams kicked off their annual sessions Tuesday, July 18 with manual rookie reports, including Steelers' AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens. Other teams reporting Tuesday include the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Training Camp starts on Wednesday, July 26, when both rookies and veterans report. They’ll reconvene at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA once again for their 56th season. Since the team’s first camp session at St. Vincent College back in 1966, there have just been two instances that Steelers training camp has taken place elsewhere (2020, 2021), when it was held instead at Heinz Field during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steelers Training Camp practices will open to the public starting Thursday, July 27 beginning most days at 1:55 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the complete Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp schedule for the 2023 season. All times listed are ET.