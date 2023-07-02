It’s the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are so many topics to talk and write about. Free agents, the coordinator conundrum, the next quarterback, the NFL Draft, signings, retirements and breaking news will all be covered here at BTSC. But who’s going to give you little-known-facts out of the 500 Level?

Luckily, your one-stop, and non-stop, shop for everything Steelers employs a Steelers fan that was allegedly dropped on his head as a one-year-old during the Immaculate Reception. Useless and somewhat fascinating facts are his forte. So, here we are with off-the-wall thoughts from the dark side of a black-and-gold brain that nobody asked for. But the joke’s on you as you’ll be telling your peeps something you read here later.

BTSC Steelers Jeopardy

(Answer at bottom of article)

Steel Facts

Since 1935, the Steelers have either drafted or signed a total of nine Heisman Trophy Finalists with six being drafted by the Steelers, two actually winning the trophy and another four who did not play the quarterback position.

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh - 3rd in voting in 2021 (Drafted by the Steelers in 2022)

QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State - 3rd in voting in 2018 (Drafted by the Redskins in 2019)

QB Troy Smith, Ohio State - Winner in 2006 (Drafted by the Ravens in 2007)

QB Michael Vick, Virginia Tech - 3rd in voting in 1999 (drafted by the Falcons in 2000)

RB Gordie Lockbaum, Holy Cross - 3rd in voting in 1987 (drafted by the Steelers in 1988)

QB Terry Hanratty, Notre Dame - 3rd in voting in 1968 (Drafted by the Steelers in 1969)

RB John Lattner, Notre Dame - Winner in 1953 (Drafted by the Steelers in 1954)

RB Byron White, Colorado - 2nd in voting in 1937 (Drafted by the Pirates (Steelers) in 1938

RB Bill Shakespeare, Notre Dame - 3rd in voting in 1935 (drafted by the Steelers in 1936)

Given Name Madness - Derrell Jaylen Warren

We love citing the second name of members of the Men of Steel here at Behind the Steel Curtain. We always cite Benjamin Todd Roethlisberger, Christopher Lynn Boswell and Trent Jordan Watt, but sometimes players like John Freiermuth would much rather go by their middle names. Hence, the “More You Know Given Name of the Week”. This week we honor a player that rose from obscurity to a fantastic cog in the running machine for the Steelers. It would be Derrell Warren backing up Najee Harris, but I guess Jaylen sounds better to No. 30 in black and gold.

This Week’s Birthdays of Steel

7/2 7/2 Kendrell Bell (1978), Matt Cushing 1975

7/3 Neil O’Donnell (1966)

7/4 Frank Lewis (1947)

7/5 Sam Davis (1947), Diontae Johnson (1996), Jerrol Williams (1967)

7/6 Matt Bahr (1956), Gary Ballman (1940), Nat Berhe (1991), Joe Krupa (1933)

7/7 Demarcus Ayers (1994), Chase Claypool (1998), Matt Feiler (1992), Cassius Marsh (1992)

7/8 Colin Holba (1994), Jack Lambert (1952), Bill Mackrides (1925), Mat McBriar (1979)

7/9 Will Blackwell (1975), Chad Brown (1971), Don Rhodes (1909), Vinnie Sites (1912),

7/10 Brent Alexander (1979), Antonio Brown (1988), Alvoid Mays (1966), Josh Victorian (1988)

7/11 Ernie Holmes (1948), Derek Tuszka (1996)

7/12 Ed Rucinski (1916)

7/13 Brandon Boykin (1990), Jack Kemp (1935), Arthur Maulet (1973), Terry Nofsinger (1938)

7/14 Andre Frazier 1982, Ray Pinney (1954)

7/15 Carnell Lake (1967), John Stallworth (1952)

Strange Sights for Steelers Nation Eyes - Mike Tomczak

Not every NFL player retires with their original team, having played with no other franchise. We may try to forget the image of our Steel Heroes wearing another uniform, but it’s a part of fandom and legends sometimes change team colors. Mike Tomczak is known as one of the finest backup quarterbacks in history. The Ohio State product started his career with the Bears and, after a long tenure with the Steelers from 1993-1999, Tomczak looked weird to Steeler fans in a Lions uniform for one season.

Hypocycloids Gone Madison Avenue

Jerome Bettis has been in plenty of commercials. This one from 2006 is really clever with the Bus going around to fans and asking for autographs. Check out this School of the Legends for NFL Network.

Steelers Jeopardy Answer in the Form of a Question: Who is John Henry Johnson?

Arizona State’s John Henry Johnson started his professional career in the CFL with Calgary in 1953 before moving to the NFL and San Francisco in 1954. Between stints wit Detroit and Houston, JHJ spent six of his 13 seasons in Pittsburgh. In ‘62, No. 35 became the first-ever Steeler to surpass 1,000 yards in a season. The 1987 Hall of Famer had over 6,200 yards and 48 TDs in his fine career and is in the Steelers Hall of Honor. John Henry Jonson passed away, sadly, in 2011 at the age of 81.

So, there you have it. Anybody can spout out stat after stat, but not everybody can embrace the colorful and personal side of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the more you know, the more you can stupefy your friends, family and neighbors with your big, black-and-gold brain.

We’ll see you right here next week. Until then keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the hypocycloids.