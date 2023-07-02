 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Quiet and Loud edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With training camp right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 6/25

In this particular metric, the Steelers are the second non-losingest team in the NFL. That’s pretty remarkable when a team only succumbs in only 6.1 games per season in the past 20. But in those games, some yinzers will never accuse Mike Tomlin of losing with Bill Cowher’s players.

Look at that spread and ice sculpture. I’m willing to bet it cost more than I make in a year. Congrats to the Picketts though.

Monday 6/26

Happy Birthday to Michael Vick who turns 43 today. I wonder what that is in dog years.

The only fun thing for Jets fans would be to see their team on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year.

Tuesday 6/27

Greatness confirmed.

Horrible news. I was at the game in 2014 when Ryan Mallett beat my Steelers in a surprise start. RIP.

Wednesday 6/28

Here’s hoping that the Steelers don’t stay quiet too long.

Cam believes. I hope the sky features a ring.

Thursday 6/29

Adios to a player that gave the Men of Steel some good moments in the past couple of seasons.

Friday 6/30

Carnage at the four-letter network. Todd, if you’re looking for work, call me. We’ll do lunch. I hope you like Arby’s. Bring Suzy, Keyshawn and the rest of the gang.

The source is legit, and the Steelers think KP8 is as well.

Saturday 7/1

George is amazing at combat catches. Adding on YAC, would not be whack.

Happy Birthday, DeMarvin. What do you get a guy who could be the next big thing?

Go Maulers!!!!!!

The only partnership Antonio Brown is getting with ESPN is bundling it with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Khalil Davis played for the defending champs as well. A lot of familiar faces for the Birmingham Steelions.

After a 28-12 loss in the championship, Pittsburgh has hope with Head Coach Ray Horton, a former Steelers assistant and a real class act. Thanks for a fun run, Maulers.

Former Steeler Deon Cane was definitely able with 3 TDs against the Steeltown USFL franchise. Congrats Deon.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

