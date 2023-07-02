A look back at the Steelers week that was: Quiet and Loud edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With training camp right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 6/25

At the least the browns are first #steelers pic.twitter.com/NGulVlqPy9 — matthew luciow (@Luciow1992) June 25, 2023

In this particular metric, the Steelers are the second non-losingest team in the NFL. That’s pretty remarkable when a team only succumbs in only 6.1 games per season in the past 20. But in those games, some yinzers will never accuse Mike Tomlin of losing with Bill Cowher’s players.

Look at that spread and ice sculpture. I’m willing to bet it cost more than I make in a year. Congrats to the Picketts though.

Monday 6/26

Happy birthday to former Steeler Mike Vick #steelers



YT/ Itzyinzburgh pic.twitter.com/jO6PQqFCaQ — matthew luciow (@Luciow1992) June 26, 2023

Happy Birthday to Michael Vick who turns 43 today. I wonder what that is in dog years.

The Jets are bracing to be told they are doing Hard Knocks despite not wanting the assignment. They have not yet been selected. https://t.co/kMnQ6OR8Tb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 26, 2023

The only fun thing for Jets fans would be to see their team on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year.

Tuesday 6/27

Greatness confirmed.

BREAKING: Former Ravens QB Ryan Mallett has passed away at the age of 35 after a drowning incident in Florida.



Prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/HDV7cGVNOg — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) June 27, 2023

Horrible news. I was at the game in 2014 when Ryan Mallett beat my Steelers in a surprise start. RIP.

Wednesday 6/28

Dan Orlovsky on the Steelers:

“They’re probably the quietest best team in football right now.”#steelers



@GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/jpga1EVGIB — matthew luciow (@Luciow1992) June 28, 2023

Here’s hoping that the Steelers don’t stay quiet too long.

Can KP8 get Cam a ring before he calls it a career? #Steelers



Cam Heyward on Kenny Pickett: “The sky’s the limit for him” https://t.co/QVxMxYJ4hT — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) June 28, 2023

Cam believes. I hope the sky features a ring.

Thursday 6/29

Free agent CB Ahkello Witherspoon is signing with the #Rams, per source.



At 6-2, 208 pounds, Witherspoon’s a big corner who’s been very productive. In 13 games with the #Steelers over the past two seasons, he’s amassed 11 PBUs and 4 INTs. pic.twitter.com/26OSi596fh — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 29, 2023

Adios to a player that gave the Men of Steel some good moments in the past couple of seasons.

Friday 6/30

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay has been let go by the company as part of today’s layoffs, per @AndrewMarchand. McShay was at ESPN since 2006 and was one of the top voices for their draft coverage.https://t.co/usQ0jf69e2 pic.twitter.com/Pynfcg92za — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 30, 2023

Carnage at the four-letter network. Todd, if you’re looking for work, call me. We’ll do lunch. I hope you like Arby’s. Bring Suzy, Keyshawn and the rest of the gang.

My #Steelers source made it very clear...don’t listen to the national narratives surrounding KP8



National narrative of Kenny Pickett doesn’t mirror that of the Steelers organization https://t.co/P5H4vGLLDt — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) June 30, 2023

The source is legit, and the Steelers think KP8 is as well.

Saturday 7/1

George Pickens’ main goal in 2023 is to improve in yards after the catch. #Steelers https://t.co/adRrb7UJfh — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) July 1, 2023

George is amazing at combat catches. Adding on YAC, would not be whack.

Happy Birthday, DeMarvin. What do you get a guy who could be the next big thing?

DROP THE HAMMER, WIN THE 'SHIP! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/Sinb6cJ6kA — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) July 1, 2023

Go Maulers!!!!!!

Update: Antonio Brown tweets that he's joining a partnership with ESPN..



Take it with a grain of salt for obvious reasons... pic.twitter.com/Vx1VGTmeyv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 1, 2023

The only partnership Antonio Brown is getting with ESPN is bundling it with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Five former Steelers are playing in the USFL Championship tonight:



Maulers:



CB Mark Gilbert



Stallions:



OL Derwin Gray

WR Deon Cain

TE Jace Sternberger

CB Brian Allen — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 2, 2023

Khalil Davis played for the defending champs as well. A lot of familiar faces for the Birmingham Steelions.

Thank you, Coach ❤️



We gave it our all- family over everything ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/hpASDvq0eR — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) July 2, 2023

After a 28-12 loss in the championship, Pittsburgh has hope with Head Coach Ray Horton, a former Steelers assistant and a real class act. Thanks for a fun run, Maulers.

Former Steeler Deon Cane was definitely able with 3 TDs against the Steeltown USFL franchise. Congrats Deon.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

