A look back at the Steelers week that was: Quiet and Loud edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With training camp right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.
Sunday 6/25
At the least the browns are first #steelers pic.twitter.com/NGulVlqPy9— matthew luciow (@Luciow1992) June 25, 2023
In this particular metric, the Steelers are the second non-losingest team in the NFL. That’s pretty remarkable when a team only succumbs in only 6.1 games per season in the past 20. But in those games, some yinzers will never accuse Mike Tomlin of losing with Bill Cowher’s players.
Kenny Pickett’s wedding#steelers #kennypickett pic.twitter.com/ZCp1zxoMnF— matthew luciow (@Luciow1992) June 25, 2023
Look at that spread and ice sculpture. I’m willing to bet it cost more than I make in a year. Congrats to the Picketts though.
Monday 6/26
Happy birthday to former Steeler Mike Vick #steelers— matthew luciow (@Luciow1992) June 26, 2023
Happy Birthday to Michael Vick who turns 43 today. I wonder what that is in dog years.
The Jets are bracing to be told they are doing Hard Knocks despite not wanting the assignment. They have not yet been selected. https://t.co/kMnQ6OR8Tb— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 26, 2023
The only fun thing for Jets fans would be to see their team on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year.
Tuesday 6/27
The Steelers way ⚫️#steelers pic.twitter.com/NlZlOIvf8r— matthew luciow (@Luciow1992) June 27, 2023
Greatness confirmed.
BREAKING: Former Ravens QB Ryan Mallett has passed away at the age of 35 after a drowning incident in Florida.— Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) June 27, 2023
Prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/HDV7cGVNOg
Horrible news. I was at the game in 2014 when Ryan Mallett beat my Steelers in a surprise start. RIP.
Wednesday 6/28
Dan Orlovsky on the Steelers:— matthew luciow (@Luciow1992) June 28, 2023
“They’re probably the quietest best team in football right now.”#steelers
@GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/jpga1EVGIB
Here’s hoping that the Steelers don’t stay quiet too long.
Can KP8 get Cam a ring before he calls it a career? #Steelers— Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) June 28, 2023
Cam Heyward on Kenny Pickett: “The sky’s the limit for him” https://t.co/QVxMxYJ4hT
Cam believes. I hope the sky features a ring.
Thursday 6/29
Free agent CB Ahkello Witherspoon is signing with the #Rams, per source.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 29, 2023
At 6-2, 208 pounds, Witherspoon’s a big corner who’s been very productive. In 13 games with the #Steelers over the past two seasons, he’s amassed 11 PBUs and 4 INTs. pic.twitter.com/26OSi596fh
Adios to a player that gave the Men of Steel some good moments in the past couple of seasons.
Friday 6/30
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay has been let go by the company as part of today’s layoffs, per @AndrewMarchand. McShay was at ESPN since 2006 and was one of the top voices for their draft coverage.https://t.co/usQ0jf69e2 pic.twitter.com/Pynfcg92za— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 30, 2023
Carnage at the four-letter network. Todd, if you’re looking for work, call me. We’ll do lunch. I hope you like Arby’s. Bring Suzy, Keyshawn and the rest of the gang.
My #Steelers source made it very clear...don’t listen to the national narratives surrounding KP8— Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) June 30, 2023
National narrative of Kenny Pickett doesn’t mirror that of the Steelers organization https://t.co/P5H4vGLLDt
The source is legit, and the Steelers think KP8 is as well.
Saturday 7/1
George Pickens’ main goal in 2023 is to improve in yards after the catch. #Steelers https://t.co/adRrb7UJfh— BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) July 1, 2023
George is amazing at combat catches. Adding on YAC, would not be whack.
HBD @boimarv9! pic.twitter.com/MU1BwDPiHj— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 1, 2023
Happy Birthday, DeMarvin. What do you get a guy who could be the next big thing?
DROP THE HAMMER, WIN THE 'SHIP! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/Sinb6cJ6kA— Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) July 1, 2023
Go Maulers!!!!!!
Update: Antonio Brown tweets that he's joining a partnership with ESPN..— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 1, 2023
Take it with a grain of salt for obvious reasons... pic.twitter.com/Vx1VGTmeyv
The only partnership Antonio Brown is getting with ESPN is bundling it with Hulu and Disney Plus.
Five former Steelers are playing in the USFL Championship tonight:— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 2, 2023
Maulers:
CB Mark Gilbert
Stallions:
OL Derwin Gray
WR Deon Cain
TE Jace Sternberger
CB Brian Allen
Khalil Davis played for the defending champs as well. A lot of familiar faces for the Birmingham Steelions.
Thank you, Coach ❤️— Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) July 2, 2023
We gave it our all- family over everything ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/hpASDvq0eR
After a 28-12 loss in the championship, Pittsburgh has hope with Head Coach Ray Horton, a former Steelers assistant and a real class act. Thanks for a fun run, Maulers.
MVP, MVP, MVP!— Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) July 2, 2023
Your 2023 @USFL Championship MVP, @cainera1_ ! pic.twitter.com/VkT1spkv15
Former Steeler Deon Cane was definitely able with 3 TDs against the Steeltown USFL franchise. Congrats Deon.
This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.
