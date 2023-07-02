Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Homies: “Longing For Football”

Friday night with the “Homies”. Join Tate, Big-G, B-Dirt & Pay as the talk about the goings on in the NFL and specifically the AFC North. Per usual this finale will be Say It With Your Chest, Big-G Burners and Doin’em Dirty on the FFSN SCN Homies podcast.

State of the Steelers: The Steelers 2023 Offensive Identity

The offense was below standard in 2022. There needs to be a change. what will the 2023 Steelers offensive identity be? That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Steel Curtain Network family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

The Steelers Week That Was: Quiet and Loud edition

Take a look back at the week that was in Steel City Football with a recap of the happenings of another busy week with Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis.

