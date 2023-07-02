Pro Football Focus predicts the Steelers still have one more signing up their sleeves

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers done making moves before training camp? Ask any fan who has followed the team this offseason, the first full offseason with Omar Khan as the team’s General Manager (GM), and they’d likely tell you there is no chance they are done making moves.

But what/who would they add?

Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently wrote an article providing one move, which could be a signing or extension, for every team. PFF didn’t have the Steelers giving Alex Highsmith an extension, but rather signing an inside linebacker.

Check out why PFF suggests the Steelers sign linebacker Rashaan Evans:

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: SIGN LB RASHAAN EVANS We haven’t changed our answer here after the Steelers addressed almost every weakness from a starter and depth standpoint throughout this offseason. Another piece at off-ball linebacker is the one final move that makes a lot of sense. The Steelers have rotated through a handful of former highly drafted off-ball linebackers over the past few seasons and follow a similar idea here with the 2018 first-rounder. Evans is coming off career highs with 1,104 snaps, 46 defensive stops and 110 tackles while missing only 7.3% of opportunities. Free agency addition Cole Holcomb is primarily a Mike linebacker but has experience at the Will spot, which is also the situation for Evans, who was taken in the first round after a stellar Alabama career generally lining up on the weak side. However they’re ultimately aligned, both players have experience across the formation and should work well together behind a stout defensive line. Pittsburgh needs to be better against the run in 2023, especially as they battle with a tough schedule that could build early leads against them. Evans can make a difference.

This is merely a suggestion, but it begs the question as to whether the Steelers will, or won’t, be in the mix for an addition like Evans before training camp? Another possibility is the team will simply wait till the end of the preseason when the mass player cuts are released and they try to add a player who is no longer wanted/needed by their current team.

However, the Steelers have gone that route recently with minimal success. It might not be the best course of action. Rather, signing a player like Evans before training camp would allow the player to develop the cohesion necessary to be successful when the season rolls around.

