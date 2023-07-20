NFL owners vote to approve Washington Commanders sale, marking the end of the Dan Snyder era

NFL owners officially voted to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders franchise Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Though the sale still has steps before it’s formally closed, the move is a monumental step toward the franchise’s future; Dan Snyder is no more.

Snyder is selling the team for $6.05 billion after a 24-year tenure in ownership, marked by years of scandal and turmoil within the organization that came to a head last season. Josh Harris, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, will assume ownership of the Commanders as the sale becomes official.

According to the New York Times, Snyder originally purchased the team at a $800 million price tag back in 1999. In his tenure as the team owner, the team did not win a Super Bowl.