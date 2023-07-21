Baltimore Ravens sign veteran RB Melvin Gordon to 1-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran free agent RB Melvin Gordon to a one-year contract worth up to $3.1 million in incentives, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The move comes just days ahead of the first full-team training camp practice on July 26, when veterans are due to report.

Gordon was originally drafted by the San Diego Chargers 15th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, having finished as the team’s leading rusher in each of his five seasons with the team. Following his five-year tenure with the Chargers, Gordon played with the Broncos for three seasons, eventually waived in November of the 2022 season.

He now joins the Ravens backfield, led by fourth-year RB J.K. Dobbins (in the final year of his deal) and veteran Gus Edwards, who has functioned as the team’s No. 2 since the team signed him as an undrafted free agent back in 2018.

Though he’s led a productive career, there are plenty of questions regarding what impact he might have on this backfield, potentially serving as the team’s RB3, assuming he makes the roster come the NFL’s August 29 deadline. Gordon ranks 15th among active running backs with 8,929 yards from scrimmage in his career and 11th in career touchdowns.