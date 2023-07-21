Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to start training camp on PUP list, per report

The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran RB Melvin Gordon to a one-year contract on Friday, and it didn’t take long to figure out why they were in the market. The team announced Friday that they had placed lead their lead RB J.K. Dobbins on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start training camp. He’s listed with a knee injury, which has been a chronic issue since suffering a torn ACL ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Dobbins played eight total games in the 2022 season, after similarly starting out the year on the PUP list before being activated to play in Week 3. He wasn’t at 100%, however, having been placed on the injured reserve after a follow up procedure on his surgically repaired knee. He went on to miss another six games and returned for a four-game stretch starting with a 15/120/1 line against the Pittsburgh Steelers, averaging just under 100 rushing yards per game in that span.

Behind Dobbins on the depth chart will sit backup Gus Edwards, and now, Melvin Gordon, who could see an uptick in playing time should Dobbins’ health continue to be an issue.

The Steelers will face the Ravens in at home in Week 5 and on the road, at M&T Bank Stadium, in Week 18.