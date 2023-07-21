Friday Night Happy Hour: July 21

Happy Friday, Behind The Steel Curtain-ers!

I know you all are used to a Friday Night Six Pack, but I didn’t want to steal a tagline from the previous era and I have yet to come up with a clever name of my own, so… it’s happy hour time!

Let’s continue getting to know one another.

What’s for dinner tonight? I made cheeseburgers! I don’t mean to brag, but I can make 96% lean beef taste like 80%. I’m headed out to play a kickball game! I play in a recreational league just outside of Houston, TX. Have you ever played in any rec leagues as an adult? As a former Pittsburgher, I really enjoyed both PSL and Sports Monster, though I admit Sports Monster was a bit more fun and relaxed. What’s your game day routine look like? Do you watch your Steelers games with anyone? Special snacks? Lucky jersey? If you can predict any player for a 2023 breakout, who’s it going to be? He cannot be named Joey Porter Jr. :) What’s your ideal thermostat setting? Do you stick to it in the middle of a heat wave or do you try to conserve electricity? We’re melting here in Houston, but I love to keep it at 73 during the day and 68 at night.

Drop your answers in the comments!