Saturday Night Open Thread: July 22

Just came in from chores, with a pretty large batch of green beans and some cherry tomatoes. We usually don’t get tomatoes of any kind this early in the season. Already have zucchini, beets, and also have pumpkins, corn, cucumbers, onions, and carrots.
- Do you have a garden? What kind of things do you plant?
- Do you have a good recipe for green beans?
- There are a couple of really good FanPosts today, It’s been a bit more lively of late. Do you check the FanPosts more often lately?
- There was a conversation about the Isaac Redman Award making its triumphant return this season, and the answer was a resounding yes. After all, it’s a BTSC property. Who is your way way way too early front runner for the IR award?
Players Eligible (it’s lots)
- 87 Rodney Williams TE
- 67 Jarrid Williams T
- 30 Chris Wilcox CB
- 27 Cory Trice CB
- 38 Rex Sunahara LS
- 3 B.T. Potter K
- 40 Monte Pottebaum FB
- 40 David Perales LB
- 66 James Nyamwaya DE
- 45 Toby Ndukwe LB
- 5 Tanner Morgan QB
- 25 Darius Hagans RB
- 29 Alfonzo Graham RB
- 68 William Dunkle G
- 60 Trevor Downing OL
- 60 Dylan Cook T
- 16 Jordan Byrd WR
- 74 Spencer Anderson OL
- 30 Jaylen Warren RB
- 93 Mark Robinson LB
- 72 Manny Jones DT
- 83 Connor Heyward TE
- 15 Cody White WR
- 48 Quincy Roche OLB
- 21 Tre Norwood DB
- 44 Tanner Muse S
- 62 Ryan McCollum C
- 91 Jonathan Marshall DT
- 92 Isaiahh Loudermilk DE
- 46 Christian Kuntz 29 LS
- 6 Pressley Harvin III P
Read the original Isaac Redman Award post, originating back in 2014!
Loading comments...