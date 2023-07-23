Social media’s best Steelers uniform edits from July 2023

Several NFL teams dropped uniform announcements this week, debuting their new (and sometimes old, in the case of the Seattle Seahawks), uniforms that will make the rotation in the 2023 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to make any uniform announcements, but that hasn’t stopped some talented graphic designers from dropping designs of their own throughout the month.

Here are four of my favorites circulating around the inter-webs, courtesy of Twitter accounts @TheGraphicGod_ and @thekylecyr.

1. Steelers Iced Out

2. Bumblebee Najee

(Fine, this isn’t technically a new uniform, but it is a new edit. Reminder: the Steelers are 4-2 when wearing the bumblebee jerseys.)

3. Red, [Yellow], and Blue

4. The Batman

The #Steelers teased something a while back but still haven’t made an announcement.



Could it be a throwback uniform?

Could it be the BATMAN throwback?

Or could it be the “Gotham Rogues” throwback



( : @thekylecyr)#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/yg6lcmrgKr — The Athletes Plug (@TheAthletesPlug) July 21, 2023

If you had to pick one of these to make the rotation in the 2023 NFL season, which would it be? Let us know in the comments!