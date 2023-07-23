 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media’s best Steelers uniform edits from July 2023

Which one of these should make the rotation?

By kate.magdziuk
/ new
Chris Hubbard #74 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the New York Jets on October 9, 2016 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Several NFL teams dropped uniform announcements this week, debuting their new (and sometimes old, in the case of the Seattle Seahawks), uniforms that will make the rotation in the 2023 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to make any uniform announcements, but that hasn’t stopped some talented graphic designers from dropping designs of their own throughout the month.

Here are four of my favorites circulating around the inter-webs, courtesy of Twitter accounts @TheGraphicGod_ and @thekylecyr.

1. Steelers Iced Out

2. Bumblebee Najee

(Fine, this isn’t technically a new uniform, but it is a new edit. Reminder: the Steelers are 4-2 when wearing the bumblebee jerseys.)

3. Red, [Yellow], and Blue

4. The Batman

If you had to pick one of these to make the rotation in the 2023 NFL season, which would it be? Let us know in the comments!

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...