A look at the Steelers 90-man roster ahead of training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will officially report to training camp this Wednesday, July 26 in preparation for their 56th offseason program at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. They head into the offseason program with a full 90-man roster, but these sessions will be key to establishing the final 53-man roster when final cuts are due Tuesday, August 29.
Unlike the 2022 season, this year, the offense seems to be a bit easier to project, with Kenny Pickett set to absorb a full allotment of work in camp as the QB1. It’s in the secondary that there are far more question marks, and perhaps more opportunities for candidates on the bubble to make their way onto the final roster.
Here, we’ll take a look at the full 90-man roster ahead of Steelers training camp, broken down by offense, defense, and special teams.
Steelers offense
|Player Name
|Number
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Years Exp.
|College
|Ryan McCollum
|62
|C
|6-5
|300
|25
|2
|Texas A&M
|Monte Pottebaum
|40
|FB
|6-1
|244
|23
|Rookie
|Iowa
|William Dunkle
|68
|G
|6-5
|330
|23
|1
|San Diego State
|Nate Herbig
|71
|G
|6-4
|334
|25
|5
|Stanford
|Isaac Seumalo
|73
|G
|6-4
|303
|29
|8
|Oregon State
|B.T. Potter
|3
|K
|5-10
|200
|23
|Rookie
|Clemson
|Spencer Anderson
|74
|OL
|6-5
|305
|23
|Rookie
|Maryland
|Mason Cole
|61
|OL
|6-5
|298
|27
|6
|Michigan
|James Daniels
|78
|OL
|6-4
|327
|25
|6
|Iowa
|Kevin Dotson
|69
|OL
|6-4
|321
|26
|4
|Louisiana
|Kendrick Green
|53
|OL
|6-4
|315
|24
|3
|Illinois
|Chukwuma Okorafor
|76
|OL
|6-6
|320
|25
|6
|Western Michigan
|Jarrid Williams
|64
|OL
|6-6
|308
|26
|1
|Miami
|Le'Raven Clark
|67
|OT
|6-5
|311
|30
|8
|Texas Tech
|Dylan Cook
|60
|OT
|6-6
|305
|25
|1
|Montana
|Broderick Jones
|77
|OT
|6-5
|311
|22
|Rookie
|Georgia
|Dan Moore Jr.
|65
|OT
|6-5
|315
|24
|3
|Texas A&M
|Tanner Morgan
|5
|QB
|6-2
|215
|24
|Rookie
|Minnesota
|Kenny Pickett
|8
|QB
|6-3
|220
|25
|2
|Pittsburgh
|Mason Rudolph
|2
|QB
|6-5
|235
|28
|6
|Oklahoma State
|Mitch Trubisky
|10
|QB
|6-2
|220
|28
|7
|North Carolina
|Alfonzo Graham
|29
|RB
|5-9
|180
|23
|Rookie
|Morgan State
|Darius Hagans
|25
|RB
|6-0
|210
|24
|Rookie
|Virginia State
|Najee Harris
|22
|RB
|6-1
|242
|25
|3
|Alabama
|Jason Huntley
|38
|RB
|5-9
|195
|25
|2
|New Mexico State
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|26
|RB
|5-8
|193
|24
|3
|Maryland
|Jaylen Warren
|30
|RB
|5-8
|215
|24
|2
|Oklahoma State
|Pat Freiermuth
|88
|TE
|6-5
|258
|24
|3
|Penn State
|Zach Gentry
|81
|TE
|6-8
|265
|26
|5
|Michigan
|Darnell Washington
|80
|TE
|6-7
|264
|21
|Rookie
|Georgia
|Rodney Williams
|87
|TE
|6-4
|235
|25
|1
|Tennessee-Martin
|Connor Heyward
|83
|TE/FB
|6-0
|230
|24
|2
|Michigan State
|Calvin Austin III
|19
|WR
|5-9
|162
|24
|2
|Memphis
|Miles Boykin
|13
|WR
|6-4
|220
|26
|5
|Notre Dame
|Ja'Marcus Bradley
|84
|WR
|6-0
|198
|26
|2
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Hakeem Butler
|21
|WR
|6-5
|227
|27
|2
|Iowa State
|Dan Chisena
|85
|WR
|6-3
|203
|26
|3
|Penn State
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|82
|WR
|6-2
|208
|25
|2
|Louisville
|Diontae Johnson
|18
|WR
|5-10
|183
|27
|5
|Toledo
|Gunner Olszewski
|89
|WR
|6-0
|190
|26
|5
|Bemidji State
|George Pickens
|14
|WR
|6-3
|200
|22
|2
|Georgia
|Allen Robinson II
|11
|WR
|6-2
|220
|29
|10
|Penn State
|Cody White
|15
|WR
|6-3
|215
|24
|2
|Michigan State
|Jordan Byrd
|16
|WR/RS
|5-9
|170
|23
|Rookie
|San Diego State
Steelers defense
|Player Name
|Number
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Years Exp.
|College
|Luq Barcoo
|35
|CB
|6-1
|180
|24
|2
|San Diego State
|Madre Harper
|38
|CB
|6-1
|196
|25
|2
|Southern Illinois
|Patrick Peterson
|20
|CB
|6-1
|203
|33
|13
|LSU
|James Pierre
|42
|CB
|6-2
|185
|26
|4
|Florida Atlantic
|Joey Porter Jr.
|24
|CB
|6-2
|193
|22
|R
|Penn State
|Chandon Sullivan
|34
|CB
|5-11
|189
|26
|6
|Georgia State
|Levi Wallace
|29
|CB
|6-0
|179
|28
|6
|Alabama
|Chris Wilcox
|30
|CB
|6-2
|195
|25
|1
|BYU
|Duke Dawson
|33
|DB
|5-10
|198
|27
|4
|Florida
|Tre Norwood
|21
|DB
|6-0
|194
|24
|3
|Oklahoma
|Cory Trice Jr.
|27
|DB
|6-3
|206
|23
|R
|Purdue
|Manny Jones
|72
|DE
|6-4
|290
|24
|1
|Colorado State
|DeMarvin Leal
|98
|DE
|6-4
|290
|23
|2
|Texas A&M
|Keeanu Benton
|95
|DL
|6-4
|309
|22
|R
|Wisconsin
|James Nyamwaya
|66
|DL
|6-5
|305
|24
|R
|Merrimack College
|Montravius Adams
|57
|DT
|6-4
|304
|28
|7
|Auburn
|Cameron Heyward
|97
|DT
|6-5
|295
|34
|13
|Ohio State
|Isaiahh Loudermilk
|92
|DT
|6-7
|293
|25
|3
|Wisconsin
|Jonathan Marshall
|91
|DT
|6-3
|310
|25
|2
|Arkansas
|Larry Ogunjobi
|99
|DT
|6-3
|305
|29
|7
|Charlotte
|Armon Watts
|68
|DT
|6-5
|307
|27
|5
|Arkansas
|Markus Golden
|54
|LB
|6-2
|260
|32
|9
|Missouri
|Nick Herbig
|51
|LB
|6-2
|240
|21
|R
|Wisconsin
|Alex Highsmith
|56
|LB
|6-4
|242
|25
|4
|Charlotte
|Cole Holcomb
|55
|LB
|6-1
|240
|26
|5
|North Carolina
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|--
|LB
|6-2
|242
|30
|8
|West Virginia
|Tanner Muse
|44
|LB
|6-2
|227
|26
|4
|Clemson
|Toby Ndukwe
|45
|LB
|6-3
|250
|24
|R
|Sam Houston State
|David Perales
|40
|LB
|6-3
|255
|24
|R
|Fresno State
|Elandon Roberts
|50
|LB
|6-1
|238
|29
|8
|Houston
|Mark Robinson
|93
|LB
|5-11
|235
|23
|2
|Mississippi
|Chapelle Russell
|49
|LB
|6-1
|230
|26
|3
|Temple
|T.J. Watt
|90
|LB
|6-4
|252
|28
|7
|Wisconsin
|Christian Kuntz
|46
|LS
|6-1
|228
|29
|3
|Duquesne
|Rex Sunahara
|--
|LS
|6-6
|242
|26
|1
|West Virginia
|Breiden Fehoko
|96
|NT
|6-3
|300
|26
|3
|LSU
|Quincy Roche
|48
|OLB
|6-3
|245
|25
|2
|Miami
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|39
|S
|6-1
|207
|26
|6
|Alabama
|Damontae Kazee
|23
|S
|5-11
|174
|30
|7
|San Diego State
|Miles Killebrew
|28
|S
|6-2
|222
|30
|8
|Southern Utah State
|Keanu Neal
|31
|S
|6-0
|211
|27
|8
|Florida
|Elijah Riley
|37
|S
|6-0
|205
|25
|3
|Army
|Kenny Robinson
|41
|S
|6-2
|200
|24
|3
|West Virginia
Steelers special teams
|Player Name
|Number
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Years Experience
|College
|Jordan Byrd
|16
|WR/RS
|5-9
|170
|23
|R
|San Diego State
|Chris Boswell
|9
|K
|6-2
|185
|32
|9
|Rice
|B.T. Potter
|3
|K
|5-10
|200
|23
|R
|Clemson
|Christian Kuntz
|46
|LS
|6-1
|228
|29
|3
|Duquesne
|Rex Sunahara
|--
|LS
|6-6
|242
|26
|1
|West Virginia
|Pressley Harvin III
|6
|P
|6-0
|255
|24
|3
|Georgia Tech
|Braden Mann
|4
|P
|5-11
|198
|25
|4
|Texas A&M
