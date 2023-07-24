A look at the Steelers 90-man roster ahead of training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will officially report to training camp this Wednesday, July 26 in preparation for their 56th offseason program at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. They head into the offseason program with a full 90-man roster, but these sessions will be key to establishing the final 53-man roster when final cuts are due Tuesday, August 29.

Unlike the 2022 season, this year, the offense seems to be a bit easier to project, with Kenny Pickett set to absorb a full allotment of work in camp as the QB1. It’s in the secondary that there are far more question marks, and perhaps more opportunities for candidates on the bubble to make their way onto the final roster.

Here, we’ll take a look at the full 90-man roster ahead of Steelers training camp, broken down by offense, defense, and special teams.

Steelers offense Player Name Number Position Height Weight Age Years Exp. College Player Name Number Position Height Weight Age Years Exp. College Ryan McCollum 62 C 6-5 300 25 2 Texas A&M Monte Pottebaum 40 FB 6-1 244 23 Rookie Iowa William Dunkle 68 G 6-5 330 23 1 San Diego State Nate Herbig 71 G 6-4 334 25 5 Stanford Isaac Seumalo 73 G 6-4 303 29 8 Oregon State B.T. Potter 3 K 5-10 200 23 Rookie Clemson Spencer Anderson 74 OL 6-5 305 23 Rookie Maryland Mason Cole 61 OL 6-5 298 27 6 Michigan James Daniels 78 OL 6-4 327 25 6 Iowa Kevin Dotson 69 OL 6-4 321 26 4 Louisiana Kendrick Green 53 OL 6-4 315 24 3 Illinois Chukwuma Okorafor 76 OL 6-6 320 25 6 Western Michigan Jarrid Williams 64 OL 6-6 308 26 1 Miami Le'Raven Clark 67 OT 6-5 311 30 8 Texas Tech Dylan Cook 60 OT 6-6 305 25 1 Montana Broderick Jones 77 OT 6-5 311 22 Rookie Georgia Dan Moore Jr. 65 OT 6-5 315 24 3 Texas A&M Tanner Morgan 5 QB 6-2 215 24 Rookie Minnesota Kenny Pickett 8 QB 6-3 220 25 2 Pittsburgh Mason Rudolph 2 QB 6-5 235 28 6 Oklahoma State Mitch Trubisky 10 QB 6-2 220 28 7 North Carolina Alfonzo Graham 29 RB 5-9 180 23 Rookie Morgan State Darius Hagans 25 RB 6-0 210 24 Rookie Virginia State Najee Harris 22 RB 6-1 242 25 3 Alabama Jason Huntley 38 RB 5-9 195 25 2 New Mexico State Anthony McFarland Jr. 26 RB 5-8 193 24 3 Maryland Jaylen Warren 30 RB 5-8 215 24 2 Oklahoma State Pat Freiermuth 88 TE 6-5 258 24 3 Penn State Zach Gentry 81 TE 6-8 265 26 5 Michigan Darnell Washington 80 TE 6-7 264 21 Rookie Georgia Rodney Williams 87 TE 6-4 235 25 1 Tennessee-Martin Connor Heyward 83 TE/FB 6-0 230 24 2 Michigan State Calvin Austin III 19 WR 5-9 162 24 2 Memphis Miles Boykin 13 WR 6-4 220 26 5 Notre Dame Ja'Marcus Bradley 84 WR 6-0 198 26 2 Louisiana-Lafayette Hakeem Butler 21 WR 6-5 227 27 2 Iowa State Dan Chisena 85 WR 6-3 203 26 3 Penn State Dez Fitzpatrick 82 WR 6-2 208 25 2 Louisville Diontae Johnson 18 WR 5-10 183 27 5 Toledo Gunner Olszewski 89 WR 6-0 190 26 5 Bemidji State George Pickens 14 WR 6-3 200 22 2 Georgia Allen Robinson II 11 WR 6-2 220 29 10 Penn State Cody White 15 WR 6-3 215 24 2 Michigan State Jordan Byrd 16 WR/RS 5-9 170 23 Rookie San Diego State

Steelers defense Player Name Number Position Height Weight Age Years Exp. College Player Name Number Position Height Weight Age Years Exp. College Luq Barcoo 35 CB 6-1 180 24 2 San Diego State Madre Harper 38 CB 6-1 196 25 2 Southern Illinois Patrick Peterson 20 CB 6-1 203 33 13 LSU James Pierre 42 CB 6-2 185 26 4 Florida Atlantic Joey Porter Jr. 24 CB 6-2 193 22 R Penn State Chandon Sullivan 34 CB 5-11 189 26 6 Georgia State Levi Wallace 29 CB 6-0 179 28 6 Alabama Chris Wilcox 30 CB 6-2 195 25 1 BYU Duke Dawson 33 DB 5-10 198 27 4 Florida Tre Norwood 21 DB 6-0 194 24 3 Oklahoma Cory Trice Jr. 27 DB 6-3 206 23 R Purdue Manny Jones 72 DE 6-4 290 24 1 Colorado State DeMarvin Leal 98 DE 6-4 290 23 2 Texas A&M Keeanu Benton 95 DL 6-4 309 22 R Wisconsin James Nyamwaya 66 DL 6-5 305 24 R Merrimack College Montravius Adams 57 DT 6-4 304 28 7 Auburn Cameron Heyward 97 DT 6-5 295 34 13 Ohio State Isaiahh Loudermilk 92 DT 6-7 293 25 3 Wisconsin Jonathan Marshall 91 DT 6-3 310 25 2 Arkansas Larry Ogunjobi 99 DT 6-3 305 29 7 Charlotte Armon Watts 68 DT 6-5 307 27 5 Arkansas Markus Golden 54 LB 6-2 260 32 9 Missouri Nick Herbig 51 LB 6-2 240 21 R Wisconsin Alex Highsmith 56 LB 6-4 242 25 4 Charlotte Cole Holcomb 55 LB 6-1 240 26 5 North Carolina Nick Kwiatkoski -- LB 6-2 242 30 8 West Virginia Tanner Muse 44 LB 6-2 227 26 4 Clemson Toby Ndukwe 45 LB 6-3 250 24 R Sam Houston State David Perales 40 LB 6-3 255 24 R Fresno State Elandon Roberts 50 LB 6-1 238 29 8 Houston Mark Robinson 93 LB 5-11 235 23 2 Mississippi Chapelle Russell 49 LB 6-1 230 26 3 Temple T.J. Watt 90 LB 6-4 252 28 7 Wisconsin Christian Kuntz 46 LS 6-1 228 29 3 Duquesne Rex Sunahara -- LS 6-6 242 26 1 West Virginia Breiden Fehoko 96 NT 6-3 300 26 3 LSU Quincy Roche 48 OLB 6-3 245 25 2 Miami Minkah Fitzpatrick 39 S 6-1 207 26 6 Alabama Damontae Kazee 23 S 5-11 174 30 7 San Diego State Miles Killebrew 28 S 6-2 222 30 8 Southern Utah State Keanu Neal 31 S 6-0 211 27 8 Florida Elijah Riley 37 S 6-0 205 25 3 Army Kenny Robinson 41 S 6-2 200 24 3 West Virginia