A look at the Steelers 90-man roster ahead of training camp

We take a look at Pittsburgh’s full 90-man roster ahead of Wednesday’s report date for training camp.

By kate.magdziuk
The Pittsburgh Steelers stand in the tunnel before the national football league game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 13, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers will officially report to training camp this Wednesday, July 26 in preparation for their 56th offseason program at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. They head into the offseason program with a full 90-man roster, but these sessions will be key to establishing the final 53-man roster when final cuts are due Tuesday, August 29.

Unlike the 2022 season, this year, the offense seems to be a bit easier to project, with Kenny Pickett set to absorb a full allotment of work in camp as the QB1. It’s in the secondary that there are far more question marks, and perhaps more opportunities for candidates on the bubble to make their way onto the final roster.

Here, we’ll take a look at the full 90-man roster ahead of Steelers training camp, broken down by offense, defense, and special teams.

Steelers offense

Player Name Number Position Height Weight Age Years Exp. College
Ryan McCollum 62 C 6-5 300 25 2 Texas A&M
Monte Pottebaum 40 FB 6-1 244 23 Rookie Iowa
William Dunkle 68 G 6-5 330 23 1 San Diego State
Nate Herbig 71 G 6-4 334 25 5 Stanford
Isaac Seumalo 73 G 6-4 303 29 8 Oregon State
B.T. Potter 3 K 5-10 200 23 Rookie Clemson
Spencer Anderson 74 OL 6-5 305 23 Rookie Maryland
Mason Cole 61 OL 6-5 298 27 6 Michigan
James Daniels 78 OL 6-4 327 25 6 Iowa
Kevin Dotson 69 OL 6-4 321 26 4 Louisiana
Kendrick Green 53 OL 6-4 315 24 3 Illinois
Chukwuma Okorafor 76 OL 6-6 320 25 6 Western Michigan
Jarrid Williams 64 OL 6-6 308 26 1 Miami
Le'Raven Clark 67 OT 6-5 311 30 8 Texas Tech
Dylan Cook 60 OT 6-6 305 25 1 Montana
Broderick Jones 77 OT 6-5 311 22 Rookie Georgia
Dan Moore Jr. 65 OT 6-5 315 24 3 Texas A&M
Tanner Morgan 5 QB 6-2 215 24 Rookie Minnesota
Kenny Pickett 8 QB 6-3 220 25 2 Pittsburgh
Mason Rudolph 2 QB 6-5 235 28 6 Oklahoma State
Mitch Trubisky 10 QB 6-2 220 28 7 North Carolina
Alfonzo Graham 29 RB 5-9 180 23 Rookie Morgan State
Darius Hagans 25 RB 6-0 210 24 Rookie Virginia State
Najee Harris 22 RB 6-1 242 25 3 Alabama
Jason Huntley 38 RB 5-9 195 25 2 New Mexico State
Anthony McFarland Jr. 26 RB 5-8 193 24 3 Maryland
Jaylen Warren 30 RB 5-8 215 24 2 Oklahoma State
Pat Freiermuth 88 TE 6-5 258 24 3 Penn State
Zach Gentry 81 TE 6-8 265 26 5 Michigan
Darnell Washington 80 TE 6-7 264 21 Rookie Georgia
Rodney Williams 87 TE 6-4 235 25 1 Tennessee-Martin
Connor Heyward 83 TE/FB 6-0 230 24 2 Michigan State
Calvin Austin III 19 WR 5-9 162 24 2 Memphis
Miles Boykin 13 WR 6-4 220 26 5 Notre Dame
Ja'Marcus Bradley 84 WR 6-0 198 26 2 Louisiana-Lafayette
Hakeem Butler 21 WR 6-5 227 27 2 Iowa State
Dan Chisena 85 WR 6-3 203 26 3 Penn State
Dez Fitzpatrick 82 WR 6-2 208 25 2 Louisville
Diontae Johnson 18 WR 5-10 183 27 5 Toledo
Gunner Olszewski 89 WR 6-0 190 26 5 Bemidji State
George Pickens 14 WR 6-3 200 22 2 Georgia
Allen Robinson II 11 WR 6-2 220 29 10 Penn State
Cody White 15 WR 6-3 215 24 2 Michigan State
Jordan Byrd 16 WR/RS 5-9 170 23 Rookie San Diego State

Steelers defense

Player Name Number Position Height Weight Age Years Exp. College
Luq Barcoo 35 CB 6-1 180 24 2 San Diego State
Madre Harper 38 CB 6-1 196 25 2 Southern Illinois
Patrick Peterson 20 CB 6-1 203 33 13 LSU
James Pierre 42 CB 6-2 185 26 4 Florida Atlantic
Joey Porter Jr. 24 CB 6-2 193 22 R Penn State
Chandon Sullivan 34 CB 5-11 189 26 6 Georgia State
Levi Wallace 29 CB 6-0 179 28 6 Alabama
Chris Wilcox 30 CB 6-2 195 25 1 BYU
Duke Dawson 33 DB 5-10 198 27 4 Florida
Tre Norwood 21 DB 6-0 194 24 3 Oklahoma
Cory Trice Jr. 27 DB 6-3 206 23 R Purdue
Manny Jones 72 DE 6-4 290 24 1 Colorado State
DeMarvin Leal 98 DE 6-4 290 23 2 Texas A&M
Keeanu Benton 95 DL 6-4 309 22 R Wisconsin
James Nyamwaya 66 DL 6-5 305 24 R Merrimack College
Montravius Adams 57 DT 6-4 304 28 7 Auburn
Cameron Heyward 97 DT 6-5 295 34 13 Ohio State
Isaiahh Loudermilk 92 DT 6-7 293 25 3 Wisconsin
Jonathan Marshall 91 DT 6-3 310 25 2 Arkansas
Larry Ogunjobi 99 DT 6-3 305 29 7 Charlotte
Armon Watts 68 DT 6-5 307 27 5 Arkansas
Markus Golden 54 LB 6-2 260 32 9 Missouri
Nick Herbig 51 LB 6-2 240 21 R Wisconsin
Alex Highsmith 56 LB 6-4 242 25 4 Charlotte
Cole Holcomb 55 LB 6-1 240 26 5 North Carolina
Nick Kwiatkoski -- LB 6-2 242 30 8 West Virginia
Tanner Muse 44 LB 6-2 227 26 4 Clemson
Toby Ndukwe 45 LB 6-3 250 24 R Sam Houston State
David Perales 40 LB 6-3 255 24 R Fresno State
Elandon Roberts 50 LB 6-1 238 29 8 Houston
Mark Robinson 93 LB 5-11 235 23 2 Mississippi
Chapelle Russell 49 LB 6-1 230 26 3 Temple
T.J. Watt 90 LB 6-4 252 28 7 Wisconsin
Christian Kuntz 46 LS 6-1 228 29 3 Duquesne
Rex Sunahara -- LS 6-6 242 26 1 West Virginia
Breiden Fehoko 96 NT 6-3 300 26 3 LSU
Quincy Roche 48 OLB 6-3 245 25 2 Miami
Minkah Fitzpatrick 39 S 6-1 207 26 6 Alabama
Damontae Kazee 23 S 5-11 174 30 7 San Diego State
Miles Killebrew 28 S 6-2 222 30 8 Southern Utah State
Keanu Neal 31 S 6-0 211 27 8 Florida
Elijah Riley 37 S 6-0 205 25 3 Army
Kenny Robinson 41 S 6-2 200 24 3 West Virginia

Steelers special teams

Player Name Number Position Height Weight Age Years Experience College
Jordan Byrd 16 WR/RS 5-9 170 23 R San Diego State
Chris Boswell 9 K 6-2 185 32 9 Rice
B.T. Potter 3 K 5-10 200 23 R Clemson
Christian Kuntz 46 LS 6-1 228 29 3 Duquesne
Rex Sunahara -- LS 6-6 242 26 1 West Virginia
Pressley Harvin III 6 P 6-0 255 24 3 Georgia Tech
Braden Mann 4 P 5-11 198 25 4 Texas A&M

