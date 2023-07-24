Case of the Mondays: July 24 late-night open thread

Happy Monday, everybody!

I hope had a great weekend, BTSC nation. I want to continue to thank you for your patience as we continue working through the hiring process and get our new staff up and running.

We’ll get to the good stuff here soon, with our beloved Pittsburgh Steelers reporting to camp Wednesday in preparation for their first open practice on Thursday!

For those of you night owls, let’s chat! Here are three questions, in honor of how many more sleeps until the Steelers’ first practice.

Congratulations! You’re Omar Khan for the day, and the one duty you have is to hire a new offensive coordinator (if you so choose). Who would you promote from within the organization? Predict Kenny Pickett’s stat line for the 2023 NFL season, including passing yards, completion%, passing touchdowns, and interceptions. Give your absolute best training camp tips and advice for those who are attending for the first time this year! What time should you arrive? Where’s the best view? How do you get that coveted autograph of your favorite player? Tell us all we need to know — your advice might just get included in an article Thursday!

New to the Behind The Steel Curtain community? Make an account and join the conversation!