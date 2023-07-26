Over the Hump: 5 Steelers questions to get you past Wednesday (July 26)

Happy hump day, BTSC community!

We’ve got just one more sleep until our beloved Pittsburgh Steelers take the field for their first training camp practice. Good vibes are in the air. No holdouts. Joey Porter Jr. has officially signed his rookie contract. Alex Highsmith has signed his extension. Good. Vibes. Indeed.

I know you all are as anxious as I am to get things rolling tomorrow, so let’s chat to pass the time! Here are 5 Steelers questions to get you over the hump.

You get to have a beer, cup of coffee, meal, whatever, with one player currently on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster. Who is it? For the rest of your life, you can only attend snow games or warm weather games. Which is it gonna be? Is Kenny Pickett the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2026 NFL season? Make your prediction. Hint: Kenny Pickett’s four-year rookie contract runs through the 2025 season. Starting in 2026 either means the team has picked up his fifth-year option, or he’s received an extension! He’ll be extension-eligible after the 2024 season. Which player do you think has the most to prove at Steelers training camp this year? Please answer anyone except for the aforementioned Kenny Pickett. :) Bonus question: What’s your favorite TV show? Bonus-bonus question: Note your favorite episode and/or character.

New to the Behind The Steel Curtain community? Join up, and jump into the comments with your answers!