Mike Tomlin is about to begin his 17th training camp as coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it could be one of his last.

Tomlin, 51, has two years left on his current contract and the Steelers coach has recognized that he could be on the tail end of his career.

“I haven’t even thought about it,” Tomlin said via Sports Illustrated. “I’m just at the stage of my career where I don’t even think about contracts to be honest with you. I acknowledged that I’ve seen more days than I’m going to see. That’s just the nature of this thing. I’m appreciative of the opportunity. I’m singularly focused. I’m thankful I’m in a stage in my life and my career that it’s a non-issue for me.”

Having already won a Super Bowl and 171 games as coach of the Steelers, Tomlin has very little to prove. With 10 playoff appearances under his belt, Tomlin is simply focused on getting his 11th, especially after failing to qualify for the postseason in 2022.

With Kenny Pickett in his first full season as the starting quarterback, Tomlin is in a better position to lead his team towards a playoff berth. He still boasts one of the league’s best defenses under his guidance, but this year is about bringing the offense to that same level.

If he can do that, Tomlin may find himself negotiating for a contract extension at the end of the year.