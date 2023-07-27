Art Rooney Jr. named Coach/Contributor finalist in 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Art Rooney Jr has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2024 as a coach/contributor.

Rooney began his career as the Steelers’ Personnel Director, a role he held from 1965-86. He then became the franchise’s Vice President in 1987, a role he still holds today.

A member of the @Steelers Hall of Honor since 2018 and a leader of one of football’s preeminent franchises, Art Rooney Jr. pic.twitter.com/XmdEEMkYQV — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 27, 2023

Rooney has been a member of Pittsburgh’s front office for all six of their Super Bowl championships, and he was enshrined in the team’s Hall of Honor in 2018. He joins several other players, coaches, and influencers of the game as semifinalists, including former Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, former Jaguars and Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, and former Seahawks and Packers head coach Mike Holmgren.