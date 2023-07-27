“Thanks, but no thanks,” on the Steelers offense practice jerseys

Steelers second-year QB Kenny Pickett has arrived, everybody! The camp crowd was all smiles and high fives as Pickett makes his way down to the field Thursday.

I wasn’t, though.

Why?

The uniforms, that’s why! The Pittsburgh Steelers offense and defense debuted their new practice jerseys Thursday, and let’s just say, the offense left a little something to be desired. White jersey. Black numbers. Yellow sleeve. Last year, pictured above, the team wore a clean white jersey with black numbers — nice, fresh, and simple.

Why are we mixing it up with these yellow sleeves?!

The defense practice jerseys are yellow, with black sleeves and numbers. Much sleeker.

