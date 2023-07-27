Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off field with calf injury Thursday

4:35 p.m. ET update: Bengals HC Zac Taylor confirms it’s a calf injury for QB Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow went down with a calf injury during Thursday’s training camp practice, Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway reports. Pro Football Focus tweeted a video of the play he suffered the injury on afterward, and it doesn’t look good.

Minutes later, Conway tweeted a video of the cart coming out for the Steelers rival quarterback, set to enter his fourth season with the team in 2023.

Here is the cart coming out for Joe Burrow.



Massive news pic.twitter.com/zbHB6cJbhb — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 27, 2023

Conway noted that Burrow had been wearing a sleeve on his calf prior to the injury.

It would be as unfortunate time as ever, as Burrow awaits a massive contract extension of his own, likely to soon be the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

We’ll continue to update as more news is broken.