Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off field with calf injury Thursday

Unfortunate news for the Steelers AFC North rival.

By kate.magdziuk Updated
oe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks to the field during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

4:35 p.m. ET update: Bengals HC Zac Taylor confirms it’s a calf injury for QB Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow went down with a calf injury during Thursday’s training camp practice, Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway reports. Pro Football Focus tweeted a video of the play he suffered the injury on afterward, and it doesn’t look good.

Minutes later, Conway tweeted a video of the cart coming out for the Steelers rival quarterback, set to enter his fourth season with the team in 2023.

Conway noted that Burrow had been wearing a sleeve on his calf prior to the injury.

It would be as unfortunate time as ever, as Burrow awaits a massive contract extension of his own, likely to soon be the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

We’ll continue to update as more news is broken.

