Throughout his first six seasons in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has a strong resume.

The former first-round pick has five Pro Bowl nods, three appearances on the All-Pro First Team, and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, but Watt has something different in mind for 2023.

“Getting into year seven, you’re just trying to get to the Super Bowl,” linebacker Watt told reporters. “I’ve played in three playoff games and haven’t won a single one, so that’s a big issue. That’s probably goal number one is just to get into the playoffs and win a playoff game and just go from there.”

Watt has been to the playoffs in three of his previous six seasons, but he’s yet to be part of a Steelers squad that has advanced beyond the Wild Card round. Watt brings enough to where he can impact winning football to whichever team he plays on, but the Steelers’ rosters have not been strong enough around him to win in the postseason.

Last year, Watt missed seven games with pectoral and knee injuries. When healthy, though, he is one of the finest defensive talents in the game.

If he can stay upright in 2023, and the rest of the roster around him takes care of their respective duties, the Steelers could meet that goal of postseason success.