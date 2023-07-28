Friday Night Happy Hour: 5 questions and an open thread for July 28

Happy Friday, Behind The Steel Curtain-ers!

Preparing for a fun weekend here in the suburbs of Houston, Texas! We’re preparing for another kickball doubleheader, and my awesome sister-in-law just arrived from Florida to visit, here until Tuesday. She’ll be joining us for kickball tonight, too, but we’ll have to come up with some fun other things to keep her entertained!

One non-Steelers thing before we get into some goodies for tonight’s open thread — how do you like to be entertained when you’re visiting others out of town? How do you like to entertain guests when you’re hosting?

Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Training Camp is officially underway, with Day 2 of team practices just about in the books! How are we feeling so far, folks? Suggested question from SamTheButcher! Will the team seriously entertain signing Najee Harris to a second contract, or are RBs now being faced with the unfortunate reality that their skillset falls off a cliff after the first handful of years? What do you think of the Steelers practice jerseys? Which do you prefer, offense or defense? I made my opinion known already... Yesterday, Bengals QB Joe Burrow went down in practice with a calf injury. Be honest. Do you ever root for injuries? (I would never. However, I figured it’s worth asking. Be respectful in your replies!). You’re Omar Khan for the day! You have the power to sign Mike Tomlin to an extension today. Do you get it done or would you prefer to see how the 2023 season goes first?

