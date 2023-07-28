Steelers WR Diontae Johnson leaves Day 2 of training camp practice on a cart

3:15 p.m. ET update: HC Mike Tomlin notes that WR Diontae Johnson left practice due to “heat issues,” Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 The Fan reports.

And so it begins.

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson was carted off the field during the team’s second training camp practice Friday. The consensus among Steelers beat reporters was there was no obvious injury witnessed, so it’s unclear just how serious the news is for Johnson.

Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson left in the front seat of a cart with a trainer. Didn’t see what happened today. Yesterday, he came up slow after landing hard on his knee.



General rule of thumb: better to leave in the front seat of the cart than the back. pic.twitter.com/5sIRHy6gBP — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 28, 2023

The good news is that he was able to stand and walk on his own prior to being carted off.

In the team’s first practice, Johnson was noted to have slipped up and stood up gingerly after landing on his knee.

Despite leaving on a cart, Steelers.com contributor Dale Lolley notes that it, “Doesn’t look serious.” We’ll update as we hear more.