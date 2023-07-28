 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson leaves Day 2 of training camp practice on a cart

The news comes after the Johnson got banged up on a play in the team’s first training camp practice Thursday.

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball after completing a pass during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

3:15 p.m. ET update: HC Mike Tomlin notes that WR Diontae Johnson left practice due to “heat issues,” Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 The Fan reports.

And so it begins.

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson was carted off the field during the team’s second training camp practice Friday. The consensus among Steelers beat reporters was there was no obvious injury witnessed, so it’s unclear just how serious the news is for Johnson.

The good news is that he was able to stand and walk on his own prior to being carted off.

In the team’s first practice, Johnson was noted to have slipped up and stood up gingerly after landing on his knee.

Despite leaving on a cart, Steelers.com contributor Dale Lolley notes that it, “Doesn’t look serious.” We’ll update as we hear more.

