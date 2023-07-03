3 Steelers who improved their stock during offseason workouts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the lull between minicamps and training camp, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t things to discuss as camp approaches. Actually, there are some names coming from my source inside the organization of players who really turned heads throughout Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp.

How much did they improve their stock? Well, it depends which player you are talking about. For some, it was meeting an already set expectation. For others, it seems as if their names are coming out left field.

Let’s get to those players who improved their stock this offseason:

Kenny Pickett, QB

Pickett has proven he is more than just a stop-gap in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. The Steelers organization has been more than happy with his production, and he reported to offseason workouts looking like a different player. He’s visibly bigger, stronger, has more zip on his passes, and a better grasp on the team.

The biggest area he has grown has to be his leadership. According to our source, Pickett has “every intangible as a leader you could hope or ask for in an NFL QB.”

High praise for the second year quarterback. Can he cash in with more wins in 2023? The Steelers are banking on it.

Elijah Riley, S

Riley was a player who jumped off the screen during OTAs and minicamp. Every time there was a play being made in the secondary, it was Riley who was making the play. Our source suggests Riley’s versatility, the ability to play slot corner in some sub packages as well as safety, could have them covering two roster positions with just one player.

With the release of Arthur Maulet, it certainly seems like Riley’s shot at making the 53-man roster increased. This doesn’t mean he is a lock to make the roster, but if he can prove his worth in training camp, don’t be shocked if/when Riley makes the 53.

Cody White, WR

What might be the most surprising name on the list would be wide receiver Cody White. White has been with the team, primarily on the practice squad, the past few seasons, but has turned heads in 2023.

Our source states White “didn’t drop anything” and “balled out to be in the Top 3 in training camp”.

Being in the Top 3 might be high praise, but White gained the attention of his teammates and was one of the most consistent receivers for the organization this offseason. But, like Riley, he’ll have to prove he can keep that consistency up when it matters most.

This was the main focus on my Monday “Let’s Ride” podcast, which you can hear in its entirety in the player below: