This isn’t Kenny Pickett’s first rodeo.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is entering his second season in the NFL and feels a lot more comfortable than he did a year ago because he has earned the respect of his teammates.

“As a young guy coming in, I wanted to earn the respect of my teammates,” Pickett said via The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo. “Once I got that, then I could be a more vocal leader and run the offense, which I felt like I did in the spring. It’s a gradual progression and something I don’t take lightly. I take pride in the fact that guys have that respect for me.”

Pittsburgh is a team peppered with veterans on both sides of the ball and coupled with a nice crop of valuable players in their prime, which meant Pickett had to work hard to earn the respect of his teammates, but his leadership-by-example mentality won over the Steelers pretty quickly.

“Kenny is hard-working and no-nonsense and a legitimate humble dude, and that’s what is attractive from a teammate perspective,” head coach Mike Tomlin said. “He is thoughtful and considerate to others, and that’s attractive.”

Now with an offseason under his belt, Pickett is even more prepared to lead the Steelers into battle this year. And the Steelers hope that his “attractive teammate” energy can rub off on the other players in the locker room.