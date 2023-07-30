Get to know Kwon Alexander

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander, adding to a unit that was in need of depth. For those not well acquainted with the veteran linebacker, here is the rubdown on his career.

The career of Kwon Alexander

Alexander was taken in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He led the NFL in solo tackles in his second season, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017.

He missed 10 games in his final year with the Buccaneers before going to San Francisco in 2019 as part of a 49ers team that made it to the Super Bowl. He was traded from the 49ers to the Saints in 2020, and he would stay with the Saints through the 2021 season. Alexander spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, appearing in all 17 games last season.

Alexander has a respectable balance of stopping the run and dropping in coverage, although he is best utilized against the run and when being sent as an extra pass rusher up the middle. Working him into a group led by Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb gives the Steelers three solid, established veterans at the top of their off-ball linebacker rotation.