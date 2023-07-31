Steelers still awaiting first mention on NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2023 list

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to hear one of their players make the NFL’s Top 100 players list for the 2023 season. How much longer will they wait?

It seems three players on defense, LB T.J. Watt, DT Cam Heyward, and S Minkah Fitzpatrick are all locks to make the list somewhere in the top 50 — how high, no one knows. Watt ranked No. 6 on the list last season, with Fitzpatrick and Heyward at Nos. 36 and 42, respectively.

The real question will be whether or not players on the Steelers' offense will make the list. It seems doubtful, as RB Najee Harris found himself at the No. 80 spot in 2022 before a disappointing season.

Make your predictions for where the following players will be ranked in the comments! Bonus points if you give us your thoughts on whether or not RB Najee Harris should have found himself ranked in the top 100.