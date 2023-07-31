Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is hoping for a better 2023 than his 2022 season.

Watt’s 2022 campaign was highlighted by injuries and a missed playoff appearance. But now, healthy and stronger than ever, Watt hopes for a banner year in 2023.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that can also be the case, tabbing Watt as the player most likely to lead the league in sacks.

Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt will retake his crown after a partially torn pectoral kept him out of the 2022 race. Watt ended up missing seven games last season and wasn’t quite the same immediately after his return. However, he still finished with 5.5 sacks, with four coming in his final five games. Over the past three seasons, he’s led the league in sacks twice. By now, Watt should be well-versed in the system of defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who was new on the job in 2022. He’ll also benefit from a reloaded Steelers secondary that added Patrick Peterson and rookie Joey Porter Jr. in the offseason. Opposing quarterbacks will find quick and easy completions difficult to come by, which will give Watt a split-second longer to hit home.

Watt’s always had the potential to follow his brother J.J.’s steps as a multiple Defensive Player of the Year recipient. He’s got one in the mantle but still has two more to catch his older brother.

If he plays up to his standards this year and stays healthy, there’s reason to believe he can lead the league in sacks and get that much closer to his brother’s level.