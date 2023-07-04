Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Steelers shows, Tuesday Edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

BAD Language: Blame the Steelers for their fans being spoiled

Steelers fans are spoiled, and they should be. After having the second-best winning percentage of the last 53 years and the second-least amount of losses over the previous 20, fans expect greatness. All this and more as Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment on BAD Language.

I’m a spoiled Steelers fan, and it’s not any of our faults

Steelers Hangover: All-Time Greatest Steelers Position Debate: Outside Linebackers

Today on the Hangover we start a debate series of all-time greatest Steelers by positions and today we discuss the outside linebacker position. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Daniel J, and Shannon White giving their perspective of the Steelers on the latest episode of the Hangover.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The top of the LB heap

The Fix: 2023 AFC Stock Report

Get the latest forecasts of where the Steelers fit in the AFC with Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar on the latest edition of the Fix.

