Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Sneaky Gritty Kenny

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, the grooming of Kenny Pickett is starting to get a little out of control, and analysts are expecting him to be the Serpento of the NFL. The Blame Canada crowd is worried about Pittsburgh’s horizontal game. Plus, the expert who gives Tomlin a perfect ranking, and the boldest Steelers predictions according to Reddit. Hosted by Kyle Chrise and Greg Benevent.

Hosted by Kyle Chrise & Greg Benevent

Rundown of the show:

Sneaky Gritty Kenny

Much, Much More

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Preview: The 2023 Steelers, where are they after the offseason?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone a lot of transition since the end of the 2022 season, but are they were they need to be? That’s the discussion which was had on the Steelers Preview podcast with Kevin Tate and Sean Gurley joining Jeff Hartman on this Thursday night podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

The Steelers status right now

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Friday: Steelers DEFCON Levels before training camp

The Steelers don’t report to training camp until July 26th, but it is never a bad time to update DEFCON Levels. Jeff Hartman does that on this Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”, as well as the All Betz Are Off segment and a special Hart to Heart.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Steelers DEFCON Levels before training camp

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE