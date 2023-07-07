Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 25

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. There have been a lot of people talking on social media about attending training camp this year. If you are someone who has gone regularly, what advice would you give someone thinking about attending for the first time?

2. I wrote about my first favorite Steelers player in last Sunday’s Letter From the Editor. It was Barry Foster. Foster isn’t my all-time favorite, but the player I first claimed as my favorite. Who was your first, favorite player?

3. How many wide receivers do you think the Steelers keep in 2023, and who are they?

4. The race to the Steelers all-time sack record is one between Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt. Who gets it first, and how long does it take for them to overtake James Harrison?

5. Have you ever seen a Steelers game in a visiting stadium? What was it like? Any horror stories about fans from other teams?

6. My family laughs at me when I tell them my favorite dessert are cookies and ice cream. Nothing complicated. What is your favorite dessert if you got to choose?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out our full lineup of morning, noon, and evening shows, give them a try by listening below!