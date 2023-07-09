A look back at the Steelers week that was: Big Birthday Edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With training camp right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 7/2

Mark your calendars! Only Sundays til gamedays are back pic.twitter.com/E27vti2qAt — SteelersNationUnite (@SteelersUnite) July 2, 2023

10 Sundays. Let’s go!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Monday 7/3

I’m fine with where they rank, but definitely don’t agree with the other AFCN teams’ rankings...



NFL Power Rankings: #Steelers barely crack the top half of the league in roster rankings https://t.co/tUOsHsEUIW — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) July 3, 2023

Keep on ranking the Steelers low. Fuels the fire.

Tuesday 7/4

Independence was never free. Celebrate this date.

Happy 4th of July! ​



On this day each year, the former U.S. Ambassador, Dan Rooney, hosted an annual flag football game at the @USEmbassyDublin — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) July 4, 2023

10 years ago today, his special guest was legendary Steelers QB @_BigBen7. Big Ben was given a warm Irish welcome from all who came out to show their support ​



​See the full video here - https://t.co/xhUU9F5Xdk #HereWeGo #SteelersIreland pic.twitter.com/LgqDQv8SyN — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) July 4, 2023

I miss Dan. What he did year after year to promote football and the brand was epic.

Wednesday 7/5

Happy Birthday 1️⃣8️⃣!



Shop Diontae Johnson's Collection here ➡️ https://t.co/xThgPbUy5D https://t.co/DxbvD3e1uw — Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) July 5, 2023

Juice up. Happy BDay to a dude that is a much more valuable than most fans think.

Remembering Sam Davis today on his Birthday. pic.twitter.com/2o5B82WZ80 — Steelers History (@SteelersHistory) July 5, 2023

The late Sam Davis was a great Steeler. On a team with superstars and brand names, No. 57 was a beautiful constant.

Thursday 7/6

Year 7️⃣ and still learning pic.twitter.com/KQ4kVRat7K — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 6, 2023

With that attitude and mindset, you gotta get even more excited about T.J. not getting complacent. He’s not going to stop until he gets to the top.

Friday 7/7

We're back at Saint Vincent College for #SteelersCamp! Watch your favorite players practice, participate in fan activities, & more! Secure your tickets now ➡️ https://t.co/zzBPPbmID4@Ticketmaster | @FedEx pic.twitter.com/eFdsdnSt3u — SteelersNationUnite (@SteelersUnite) July 7, 2023

Training Camp is a treat for the fans, Get there if you can.

this drill even got us like pic.twitter.com/pzR3xmGKso — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 7, 2023

Najee is always working, and he does it in style. I can’t do that.

Saturday 7/8

The most awesome 90-year-old I’ve ever seen, excluding my grandparents. Happy Birthday to the greatest franchise in sports. Thank you, Art.

The Hall of Fame sends Happy Birthday wishes to Jack Lambert!



The @steelers great turns 71 today. #HBD pic.twitter.com/hTJb8mROyj — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 8, 2023

Perhaps the most iconic Steeler of all time. Happy BDay, Jack Splat.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

To listen to more on this, check out the podcast on the player below: