A look back at the Steelers week that was: Big Birthday Edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Dallas Cowboys v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With training camp right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 7/2

10 Sundays. Let’s go!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Monday 7/3

Keep on ranking the Steelers low. Fuels the fire.

Tuesday 7/4

Independence was never free. Celebrate this date.

I miss Dan. What he did year after year to promote football and the brand was epic.

Wednesday 7/5

Juice up. Happy BDay to a dude that is a much more valuable than most fans think.

The late Sam Davis was a great Steeler. On a team with superstars and brand names, No. 57 was a beautiful constant.

Thursday 7/6

With that attitude and mindset, you gotta get even more excited about T.J. not getting complacent. He’s not going to stop until he gets to the top.

Friday 7/7

Training Camp is a treat for the fans, Get there if you can.

Najee is always working, and he does it in style. I can’t do that.

Saturday 7/8

The most awesome 90-year-old I’ve ever seen, excluding my grandparents. Happy Birthday to the greatest franchise in sports. Thank you, Art.

Perhaps the most iconic Steeler of all time. Happy BDay, Jack Splat.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

To listen to more on this, check out the podcast on the player below:

