The Pittsburgh Steelers are making some additions to their roster, according to Steelers.com writer Dale Lolley.

The Steelers have signed RBs Greg Bell and John Lovett to one-year deals. Were getting thin at that spot due to injuries.

It remains to be seen how Bell and Lovett will play a role in the Steelers backfield, if at all. That said, the team needed to add depth to the position for training camp.

As of now, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Anthony McFarland Jr. are the only running backs on the roster who have NFL experience

Bell, 25, went undrafted last year out of San Diego State. He ran for over 1,000 yards with the Aztecs in 2021. He suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. Now, he has a chance to make his NFL debut with the Steelers.

Lovett, 23, is returning to Pennsylvania after playing his senior season at Penn State. He also went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the Carolina Panthers. However, he never saw any in-season action.

This spring, Lovett played for the XFL’s Vegas Vipers, carrying the ball 59 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Now, he’ll look to parlay his XFL success into an NFL career.