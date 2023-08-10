Week 1 NFL preseason, full schedule & how to watch

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for, folks! Thursday officially kicks off Week 1... of the NFL preseason. Though the preseason isn’t always jam-packed with excitement thanks to teams sitting their starters and (appropriately) most teams using these games as an opportunity to refine the end of their 53-man roster as opposed to the top.

However, there’s still a lot to look out for during this NFL preseason! How will superstar players like Aaron Rodgers and DeAndre Hopkins each look with their new teams? How well will the rookie quarterbacks taken at the top of the draft, including Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richarson, perform?

The NFL preseason can be immensely enjoyable if you know what to look for, but even if you don’t, sit back, kick up your feet with your beverage of choice in hand, and relish in the fact that...

Football is back!

Here’s a look at the full Week 1 preseason schedule, including TV channels, start times, and how to live stream.

All times listed are ET.

Week 1 NFL preseason schedule 2023

Thursday, August 10

Texans vs. Patriots — 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Vikings vs. Seahawks — 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Friday, August 11

Giants vs. Lions — 7 p.m. ET on NFL+

Steelers vs. Buccaneers — 7 p.m. ET on NFL+

Packers vs. Bengals — 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Falcons vs. Dolphins — 7 p.m. ET on NFL+

Commanders vs. Browns — 7:30 p.m. ET on NFL+

Broncos vs. Cardinals — 10 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Saturday, August 12

Titans vs. Bears — 1 p.m. on NFL Network

Colts vs. Bills — 1 p.m. on NFL+

Jets vs. Panthers — 4 p.m. on NFL Network

Jaguars vs. Cowboys — 5 p.m. on NFL+

Chargers vs. Rams — 9 p.m. ET on NFL+

Sunday, August 13

Chiefs vs. Saints — 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network

49ers vs. Raiers — 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network

If you’re looking to live stream the Week 1 NFL preseason games airing on NFL Network, you can do so on NFL.com or using the NFL app for iOS or Android. This will require a cable login for an account within a subscription to NFL Network, however.

If you don’t have a cable login for access to NFL Network, you can subscribe to NFL+. With an NFL+ subscription, users have access to watch live out-of-market preseason games, as well as NFL Network, and live local and primetime regular and postseason games.

NFL+ does currently offer a 7-day free trial, though a monthly subscription will cost you $4.99 afterward. Once you have a subscription, you can watch the games on the NFL app for iOS or Android.