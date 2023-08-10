Steelers preseason preview, full schedule for 2023 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially kick off their 2023 NFL preseason on Friday, traveling to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

Here, well outline the 2023 Steelers preseason schedule and what you may have missed with their opponents through the offseason.

Week 1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Friday, August 11

Kickoff time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: KDKA (local markets), NFL+

Listen: Steelers Nation Radio, WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Steelers -2.5, O/U 39

Bucs storylines you may have missed this offseason

Since the retirement of QB Tom Brady, the Bucs are working through a training camp competition between former second-round pick Kyle Trask and free agent signing Baker Mayfield. Though neither of them has far excelled above the other in training camp so far, the consensus among beat reporters is that it’s Mayfield’s job to lose.

The Bucs run game will also look a bit different in 2023, following the release of veteran RB Leonard Fournette. Starting in his place will be second-year back Rachaad White, who will look to build on an incredibly inefficient showing in his rookie season, averaging just 3.7 yards per rush attempt with more fumbles (2) than he had rushing touchdowns (1).

Among the many questions on offense, there’s a lot to like about the Bucs defense ahead of 2023, with a number of cornerstone players returning, including veterans Jamel Dean, Ryan Neal, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Carlton Davis in the secondary. Despite requesting a trade earlier this offseason, star LB Devin White will also return.

On the defensive line, rookie DE Calijah Kancey will look to make a splash after being selected by the Bucs with the 19th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Last year, the Buccaneers allowed just 5.1 yards per play — tied with the Cowboys, Chiefs, and Bills for the seventh lowest among NFL teams.

Week 2 vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Saturday, August 19

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: KDKA (local markets), NFL+

Listen: Steelers Nation Radio, WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM

Bills storylines you may have missed this offseason

The Bills defense might be what takes this team over the top in 2023. Despite finishing with the No. 2 overall defense on the year, there were several key injuries that limited their overall upside. Starting safety Micah Hyde (neck) will make his return this year, as will LB Von Miller (ACL) and safety Damar Hamlin (cardiac arrest). Also worth noting is the impact of having CB Tre-Davious White in the mix for a full season, having missed Weeks 1-11 recovering from a torn ACL last year.

The team let RB Devin Singletary walk in free agency, signing former Patriots RB Damien Harris to work in tandem with second-year RB James Cook in the run game. Another key addition on offense is TE Dalton Kincaid, who the team traded up for in the 2023 NFL Draft — set to be a potential big-time threat as a slot receiver with Dawson Knox likely to continue in a role as a blocker. Once again, this offense could be among the top in the league.

You may have heard rumblings of some drama between QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs earlier this offseason, but it seems as though that water is all under the bridge... at least for now.

Week 3 at Atlanta Falcons

Date: Thursday, August 24

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: KDKA (local markets), NFL Network, NFL+

Listen: Steelers Nation Radio, WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM

Falcons storylines you may have missed this offseason