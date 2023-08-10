Could Steelers sign RB J.D. McKissic?

Just weeks before the start of the season, the free agent pool is still filled with proven talent at the running back position.

Among the top players include Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook and Leonard Fournette, but there is a name that’s been flying under the radar as a potential bargain signing.

J.D. McKissic was cut earlier in the offseason by the Washington Commanders and is looking for a new home. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested the Steelers as a potential destination.

“Adding McKissic could help preserve Harris, while his experience and receiving ability could help aid the development of Pickett,” Knox writes. “It would be a win-win for the Steelers offense, and McKissic can likely be had for a bargain.”

McKissic, 30, played in just eight games for the Commanders this past season due to injury. He only ran the ball 22 times for 95 yards. As a receiver, he caught 27 passes for 173 yards in 2022.

McKissic could potentially be a nice depth signing for the Steelers. His role would be similar to that of Jaylen Samuels from years prior- a guy who will come in to pass block and occasionally catch passes out of the backfield. If the Steelers do decide to bring in a proven veteran at the position, a player like McKissic is the route they’d go.