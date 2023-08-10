Steelers begin to tease starting Broderick Jones

While it was inevitable that Steelers’ first-round pick Broderick Jones was going to become the starter, no one was quite sure when that would happen. Many expected it to be immediate. Others assumed Pittsburgh would make the former Georgia Bulldog earn his spot, and that’s exactly what has happened.

While Dan Moore was listed as the starting left tackle on the team’s initial depth chart, the Steelers have started to give Jones Moore’s spot in team drills.

Moore had been paired with left guard Isaac Seumalo in two-on-two pass rush drills throughout camp. However, Jones was paired with Seumalo on Wednesday’s final practice before the Steelers traveled to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers.

Interesting — Isaac Seumalo and Broderick Jones working together in the two on two pass rush drills. Not Moore and Seumalo. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 9, 2023

In terms of readiness, Jones has looked good in camp. While he has had some struggles in pass protection drills, he is a fantastic run blocker. In all likelihood, The Steelers are going to pull the trigger on naming him the starter before Week 1, but the official change of the guard could be coming even sooner than originally anticipated.