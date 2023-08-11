 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

T.J. Watt, Joey Porter Jr. not playing for Steelers vs. Bucs Week 1 preseason game

Here’s a look at who’s popped up on the injury report for the Steelers ahead of their Week 1 preseason matchup against the Buccaneers.

By kate.magdziuk Updated
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) calls out a play during a drill in the team’s training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 29, 2023, in Latrobe, PA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are kicking off their 2023 preseason Friday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Florida, with the Steelers having taken a travel day Thursday in preparation for the showdown.

While most of the Steelers starters are projected to play at least a series, the Buccaneers released their inactives list with most starters out to start the preseason.

Steelers inactives

The Steelers inactive list was emptSteelers didn’t submit a formal inactives list (did someone forget?), but beat reporter Alan Saunders highlighted several defensive starters that weren’t dressed for Week 1 preseason.

Buccaneers inactive

Here’s the list of Buccaneers inactives, courtesy of Pewtor Report.

The overshadowing theme here seems to be that the Buccaneers’ starters are inactive, including most of their starting defenders, offensive linemen, and skill players, including WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...