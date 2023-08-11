T.J. Watt, Joey Porter Jr. not playing for Steelers vs. Bucs Week 1 preseason game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are kicking off their 2023 preseason Friday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Florida, with the Steelers having taken a travel day Thursday in preparation for the showdown.
While most of the Steelers starters are projected to play at least a series, the Buccaneers released their inactives list with most starters out to start the preseason.
Steelers inactives
The Steelers inactive list was emptSteelers didn’t submit a formal inactives list (did someone forget?), but beat reporter Alan Saunders highlighted several defensive starters that weren’t dressed for Week 1 preseason.
OLB T.J. Watt, DL Cam Heyward & Larry Ogunjobi, CB Joey Porter Jr., FS Tre Norwood, S Damontae Kazee, SS Keanu Neal, RB John Lovett.
Buccaneers inactive
Here’s the list of Buccaneers inactives, courtesy of Pewtor Report.
Rachaad White
Shaq Barrett
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Mike Evans
Chris Godwin
Rakim Jarrett
Ryan Neal
Carlton Davis
Antoine Winfield
Jamel Dean
Charles Snowden
Vita Vea
Lavonte David
Ryan Jensen
Matt Feiler
Tristan Wirfs
Calijah Kancey
Greg Gaines
The overshadowing theme here seems to be that the Buccaneers’ starters are inactive, including most of their starting defenders, offensive linemen, and skill players, including WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
