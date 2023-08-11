T.J. Watt, Joey Porter Jr. not playing for Steelers vs. Bucs Week 1 preseason game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are kicking off their 2023 preseason Friday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Florida, with the Steelers having taken a travel day Thursday in preparation for the showdown.

While most of the Steelers starters are projected to play at least a series, the Buccaneers released their inactives list with most starters out to start the preseason.

Steelers inactives

The Steelers inactive list was emptSteelers didn’t submit a formal inactives list (did someone forget?), but beat reporter Alan Saunders highlighted several defensive starters that weren’t dressed for Week 1 preseason.

The #Steelers I don't see dressed:



OLB T.J. Watt, DL Cam Heyward & Larry Ogunjobi, CB Joey Porter Jr., FS Tre Norwood, S Damontae Kazee, SS Keanu Neal, RB John Lovett. — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) August 11, 2023

Buccaneers inactive

Here’s the list of Buccaneers inactives, courtesy of Pewtor Report.

Tonight’s #Bucs Inactives:

Rachaad White

Shaq Barrett

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Mike Evans

Chris Godwin

Rakim Jarrett

Ryan Neal

Carlton Davis

Antoine Winfield

Jamel Dean

Charles Snowden

Vita Vea

Lavonte David

Ryan Jensen

Matt Feiler

Tristan Wirfs

Calijah Kancey

Greg Gaines — PewterReport ‍☠️ (@PewterReport) August 11, 2023

The overshadowing theme here seems to be that the Buccaneers’ starters are inactive, including most of their starting defenders, offensive linemen, and skill players, including WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.