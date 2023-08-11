Should Steelers sign former Chiefs DL Carlos Dunlap?

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have one of the best defenses in the league this season, headlined by linebacker T.J. Watt.

Last year, Watt was expected to lead the Steelers defense again, but a Week 1 injury cost him seven games throughout the season in a year where Pittsburgh ultimately missed the playoffs.

The former Defensive Player of the Year is expected to be healthy going into the season, but the Steelers can’t be too careful. That’s why Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox thinks the team should look into signing former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

The Steelers have a very good pass-rushing duo in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Watt was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, and when he missed time with a torn pectoral in 2022, Highsmith exploded with a 14.5-sack season. However, the Steelers should be eyeing the playoffs this year, and a playoff team cannot have too many pass-rushers. Bringing in a veteran like Carlos Dunlap would only make Pittsburgh’s defense that much more formidable.

The 34-year old Dunlap remains unsigned after recording four sacks for the Chiefs last season en route to a Super Bowl victory. He spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals before spending two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He signed with the Chiefs ahead of the 2022 season.