5 players in make or break territory as Steelers enter preseason play vs. Bucs

The Steelers kickoff their 2023 preseason tonight in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers, and several players on the bubble have the opportunity to make a case for themselves to hold onto a roster spot.

Among those players, these five stick out as guys who need to have big nights to remain in good favor, and have a chance to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Cody White

White has had some pops and flashes in camp, but so have other receivers, most notably Gunner Olszewski, who is also fighting for one of the final spots on the roster.

White will get a ton of playing time tonight, as will Olszewski and Hakeem Butler. He’ll need to stand out amongst those three to get ahead in the race for the No. 6 receiver spot on the depth chart.

Broderick Jones

The transition from Dan Moore to Broderick Jones seems close to completion. Jones started taking reps alongside starting guard Isaac Seumalo, taking Moore’s place. If he has a good showing against the Buccaneers, there will be no reasons left to keep him listed as the No. 2 left tackle.

Kenny Robinson

The former Panthers safety has had a tremendous camp, and will get a chance to show that he deserves a spot in the defensive back rotation. He got first-team reps early on in camp while Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal were out, and he’s been a nuisance while on the field. I’ll be interested to see if they give him any snaps in the slot, as well, as they continue the search for a full-time nickel cornerback.

Keeanu Benton

Benton is listed as the third-string nose tackle behind Montravius Adams and Breiden Fehoko, but he’s had a really nice camp. He’ll see a lot of playing time tonight, and has a chance to move up the depth chart.

Zach Gentry

I’m very curious as to what the Steelers’ plan is with Gentry. I don’t see them rostering four tight ends, as well as Kendrick Green. Gentry is there to provide additional blocking, but Darnell Washington provides that, as well as a lot of athleticism. Connor Heyward gives the Steelers a do-it-all guy at the position. Gentry feels like he’ll be the odd man out. He’ll have to show a lot tonight.