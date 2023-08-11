Steelers pregame ‘fits: Week 1 preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the building, y’all. It’s almost game time! The Black and Gold kick off their preseason on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight, with kickoff at 7 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.

The roster has already spoken on their picks for the best dressed Steeler. (Hint: most voted for themselves)

Kenny Kool has arrived

QB1 in the building pic.twitter.com/OZiHOLve7w — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 11, 2023

So has his favorite target...

Cool sneaks? Check. Swaggy hat? Check. Sick catch in Week 1 of the preseason? ... LOADING....

THE DEFENSE IS HERE.

It looks as though there’s a theme this year — is it a Steelers’ pre-game ‘fit blackout?