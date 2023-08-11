 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers pregame ‘fits: Week 1 preseason

Per notable NFL analysts, this team is drippin’ with swag.

By kate.magdziuk Updated
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) calls a play in the huddle during the national football league game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 24, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the building, y’all. It’s almost game time! The Black and Gold kick off their preseason on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight, with kickoff at 7 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.

The roster has already spoken on their picks for the best dressed Steeler. (Hint: most voted for themselves)

Kenny Kool has arrived

So has his favorite target...

Cool sneaks? Check. Swaggy hat? Check. Sick catch in Week 1 of the preseason? ... LOADING....

THE DEFENSE IS HERE.

It looks as though there’s a theme this year — is it a Steelers’ pre-game ‘fit blackout?

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...