Steelers’ Kenny Pickett to play 1 series in Week 1 preseason

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin promised fans they’d see starters in the team’s 2023 preseason debut, and that, they’ll get! Steelers second year quarterback is officially set to play one drive in Friday night’s Week 1 preseason game against the Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac reports.

That means plenty of playing time for backup quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, both of whom have already had plenty of time spent evaluated by the Steelers.

With where the Steelers are at in their post-Ben Roethlisberger rebuild, preseason playing time is always a tough line to toe, hoping to get young starters as many reps as possible ahead of the regular season while also balancing the risk of injury.

